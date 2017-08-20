Power Pint

The pint-size Sento is really more of a half pint. A papillon, he weighs only 2.6 kg. But he makes up for it with a big heart. Amazingly friendly and happy-go-lucky, he likes people and animals of all kinds. He sleeps a lot, much like a cat and, though he can hold his own on walks with the big dogs, he’s just fine with short walks. Sento has had his share of hard luck. He was pulled out of the pound and saved from imminent death, but after being adopted once, his owner’s personal problems prompted a return to the shelter. Sento hadn’t been cared for very well where he was, but he’s healthy now. He’s quiet as a mouse but goes into high alert when his toys come out.

If you are interested in adopting Sento, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net