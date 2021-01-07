The Japan Times Cube Co., Ltd. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events that will be broadcast in Japan.

The English-language events will invite readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury (former representative of Edelman Japan), who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both here and abroad, will sit down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. Held once a month, the format of the roundtable will include time for panel discussions with the participation of the audience

For our special speaker, Rowbury will invite Sho Okiyama, CEO and founder of Aillis Inc., who is developing an AI device for early and accurate detection of influenza.

<Overview>

Date and time: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Talk session

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Talk session *Tuesday, Feb. 2, 17:30 to 18:30 (Pacific Standard Time)

*Tuesday, Feb. 2, 17:30 to 18:30 (Pacific Standard Time) 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Roundtable

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Roundtable Location: 1) The Japan Times office (limited to 10 people)

1) The Japan Times office (limited to 10 people) #2 TG Bldg., 2-2 Ichiban-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

#2 TG Bldg., 2-2 Ichiban-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 2) Livestreaming

2) Livestreaming Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/1755826

https://peatix.com/event/1755826 Livestreaming participants: You will receive an URL after registration.

You will receive an URL after registration. Registration fee: 1) Live attendees: ¥5,000

1) Live attendees: ¥5,000 2) Livestreaming participants: free of charge

Please note that due to safety reasons regarding COVID-19, the Feb. 3 edition of Roundtable by The Japan Times might be held without the participation of an audience. A final decision will be made on Jan. 27, and registered guests will be contacted if necessary.

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published as an archive at a later date and will be introduced in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times.

Sho Okiyama, M.D.

Sho Okiyama is the CEO and founder of Aillis Inc., a Tokyo-based startup developing an AI device for early and accurate detection of influenza. Although the flu is a common infectious disease, it changes rapidly and there are still many challenges in diagnosis. The device Aillis is developing takes a completely new approach using machine-learning techniques to identify influenza follicles — blister-like swellings that are early indicators of the disease — from throat images.

Sho is also a doctor specializing in emergency medicine who has worked as an emergency physician at the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center, as a flight doctor traveling where needed on a remote island and as a ship’s doctor. Prior to founding Aillis, he was the executive officer of the Japanese health care company Medley Inc. He earned his medical degree from the University of Tokyo in 2010.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo in the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. Most recently, he headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Ross is studying to become a kataribe (traditional storyteller) of Japanese legends while doing freelance consulting for a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto.

◾︎The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan's largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is "Japan's Window to the World," covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

