株式会社ジャパンタイムズキューブ（代表取締役：末松弥奈子）は、英語で日本を発信するトークイベント「第３回Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」を開催します。

「Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」は、ジャパンタイムズ読者の方をお招きして開催する英語によるトークイベントです。日本への造詣が深く、また国内外に幅広いネットワークをお持ちのロス・ローブリー氏（元エデルマンジャパン代表）をホストに、国内外で活躍する日本人や日本在住の外国人の方をゲストに迎え、毎月1回のペースで開催します。対談のあとには、登壇者を囲んだ”Roundtable”形式のディスカッションの時間を用意します。

第３回目の今回はゲストとして、N G Oとして政府への政策提言や人々への意識啓発活動を中心に、様々な活動を通して海洋環境保護活動を行う、一般社団法人セイラーズフォーザシー日本支局理事長の井植美奈子氏をお迎えします。

＜概要＞

日時：2020年11月25日（水）10:30〜11:30（日本時間）

＊11月24日（火）17:30-18:30(Pacific Standard Time)

参加方法:ライブ配信

参加費：無料

オンラインライブ視聴方法：参加登録をいただいた方には、URLをお送りします。

参加登録：https://peatix.com/event/1709943

＊なお、今回の「Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」は、コロナの状況を考え、読者の方の参加はなしで実施いたします。

「Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」の内容は、後日アーカイブとして公開されるほか、The Japan Timesの本紙ならびにSustainable Japan by The Japan Timesのウェブサイトにて紹介予定です。

＊Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times のウェブサイトhttps://sustainable.japantimes.com/

Minako Iue

Chair and CEO, Sailors for the Sea Japan.

Minako Iue established Sailors for the Sea Japan as an affiliate of the ocean conservation NGO Sailors for the Sea, founded by David Rockefeller Jr., chairman of the company that controls the Rockefeller family’s investments. Her goal is to improve the ocean environment and sustainability through advocacy activities. She runs programs such as Blue Seafood Guide to raise awareness for sustainable seafood and Clean Regattas to promote environmental protection through marine sports.

Minako is a doctoral candidate in environmental studies and lecturer at Kyoto University and a senior researcher of Keio Research Institute at SFC. She is an official columnist for Forbes Japan and 25ans online.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury has been observing and living and working in Japan for four decades. Originally commencing his career in finance in Tokyo in the early 1980’s he later moved into public relations and communications holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co (now Kreab,) and PRAP Japan. Most recently he headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Ross is studying to become a traditional storyteller (kataribe) of Japanese legends while doing freelance consulting for a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also Visiting Professor of Asian Marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto.

◆株式会社ジャパンタイムズについて

株式会社ジャパンタイムズは日本で最も歴史のある英字新聞社として、1897年の創業以来、 日本と世界の英文ニュースを国内外に発信しています。「世界に開く日本の窓」としての役割を果たすべく、政治、経済、文化、社会、そしてスポーツ記事を通じ、日本の現状と世界の動向を報道してきました。世界中の人が利用する「The Japan Times website」は、国内最大級の英文ニュースサイトとして、多様で独自性のあるコンテンツを揃えています。

株式会社ジャパンタイムズキューブ

