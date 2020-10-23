株式会社ジャパンタイムズキューブ（代表取締役：末松弥奈子）は、英語で日本を発信するトークイベント「第2回Roundtable by The Japan Times」を開催します。

「Roundtable by The Japan Times」は、ジャパンタイムズ読者の方をお招きして開催する英語によるトークイベントです。日本への造詣が深く、また国内外に幅広いネットワークをお持ちのロス・ローブリー氏（元エデルマンジャパン代表）をホストに、国内外で活躍する日本人や日本在住の外国人の方をゲストに迎え、毎月1回のペースで開催します。対談のあとには、登壇者を囲んだ”Roundtable”形式のディスカッションの時間を用意します。

第2回目の今回はゲストとして、ビジネスやスポーツ界において、日本と世界を繋ぐ支援業務を行う株式会社Melanie Brock Advisoryから代表のメラニー・ブロック氏をお迎えします。

＜概要＞

日時： 2020年11月11日（水） 10時30分～11時30分（日本時間） 12時30分～13時30分（メルボルン時間）

2020年11月11日（水） 参加方法: ライブ配信

ライブ配信 参加費： 無料

無料 オンラインライブ視聴方法： 参加登録をいただいた方には、URLをお送りします。

参加登録をいただいた方には、URLをお送りします。 参加登録： https://peatix.com/event/1680417

＊なお、今回の「Roundtable by The Japan Times」は、コロナの状況を考え、読者の方の参加はなしで実施いたします。

「Roundtable by The Japan Times」の内容は、後日アーカイブとして公開されるほか、The Japan Timesの本紙ならびにSustainable Japan by The Japan Timesのウェブサイトにて紹介予定です。

＊Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times のウェブサイトhttps://sustainable.japantimes.com/

Melanie Brock

Melanie Brock is one of Japan’s best-known APAC specialists. She uniquely combines language skills, high-level political, media and business networks, and practical commercial business leadership. She consistently delivers on business, regulatory and partnership outcomes for Japanese and Australian corporations in both a global and domestic context. Highlights of Melanie’s 20-plus years of experience include leading nationwide marketing campaigns and a successful bilateral free trade agreement and as architect of regional Japanese activities for corporate social responsibility. Melanie has a media profile, regularly featuring in Nikkei, the Australian Financial Review and the ABC, giving her an unparalleled media network.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury has been observing and living and working in Japan for four decades. Originally commencing his career in finance in Tokyo in the early 1980’s he later moved into public relations and communications holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co (now Kreab,) and PRAP Japan. Most recently he headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Ross is studying to become a traditional storyteller (kataribe) of Japanese legends while doing freelance consulting for a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also Visiting Professor of Asian Marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto.

◆株式会社ジャパンタイムズについて

株式会社ジャパンタイムズは日本で最も歴史のある英字新聞社として、1897年の創業以来、 日本と世界の英文ニュースを国内外に発信しています。「世界に開く日本の窓」としての役割を果たすべく、政治、経済、文化、社会、そしてスポーツ記事を通じ、日本の現状と世界の動向を報道してきました。世界中の人が利用する「The Japan Times website」は、国内最大級の英文ニュースサイトとして、多様で独自性のあるコンテンツを揃えています。

株式会社ジャパンタイムズキューブ

＜問い合わせ＞

Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times

担当：熊野

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

080-1053-9722

ＰＤＦ形式でダウンロードできます。