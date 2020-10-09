株式会社ジャパンタイムズキューブ（代表取締役：末松弥奈子）は、英語で日本を発信するトークイベント「Roundtable by The Japan Times」をスタートします。

「Roundtable by The Japan Times」は、ジャパンタイムズ読者の方をお招きして開催する英語によるトークイベントです。日本への造詣が深く、また国内外に幅広いネットワークをお持ちのロス・ローブリー氏（元エデルマンジャパン代表）をホストに、国内外で活躍する日本人や日本在住の外国人の方をゲストに迎え、毎月1回のペースで開催します。対談のあとには、登壇者を囲んだ”Roundtable”形式のディスカッションの時間を用意します。

第1回のゲストとして、世界的に活躍するアート集団、チームラボの工藤岳氏をお招きします。

＜概要＞



日時： 2020年10月22日（木） 11 時 30 分～ 12 時 30 分



2020年10月22日（木） 場所： ライブ配信

ライブ配信 閲覧方法： 参加登録をいただいた方には、 URL をお送りします。



参加登録をいただいた方には、 参加登録： https://peatix.com/event/1663487

「Roundtable by The Japan Times」の内容は、後日アーカイブとして公開されるほか、The Japan Timesの本紙ならびにSustainable Japan by The Japan Timesのウェブサイトにて紹介予定です。

なお、今回の「Roundtable by The Japan Times」は、コロナの状況を考え、読者の方の参加はなしで実施いたします。

Takashi Kudo

Takashi Kudo joined teamLab in 2009 and currently is communications director.

Takashi graduated from Waseda University with a B.A. in literature and philosophy in 2001. He then was editor in chief for a video-game magazine at the publisher IDG Sweden in Stockholm for four years. Returning to Japan, he embarked on his career at teamLab as branding manager and communications director. Takashi now manages teamLab’s entire branding aspects while committing himself to specific projects that need growth hacking.

Ross Rowburry

Ross Rowbury has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo in the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. Most recently, he headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Ross is studying to become a kataribe (traditional storyteller) of Japanese legends while doing freelance consulting for a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto.

◆株式会社ジャパンタイムズについて

株式会社ジャパンタイムズは日本で最も歴史のある英字新聞社として、1897年の創業以来、 日本と世界の英文ニュースを国内外に発信しています。「世界に開く日本の窓」としての役割を果たすべく、政治、経済、文化、社会、そしてスポーツ記事を通じ、日本の現状と世界の動向を報道してきました。世界中の人が利用する「The Japan Times website（www.japantimes.co.jp/）」は、国内最大級の英文ニュースサイトとして、多様で独自性のあるコンテンツを揃えています。

