Q How would you characterize your school?

We bring a world-class MBA to students in Tokyo. The McGill University Desautels Faculty of Management MBA is consistently ranked by the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, and QS Global MBA Rankings as one of the world’s top business schools. We bring the same professors, same curriculum and same degree to Tokyo.

Q What benefit is there to getting an MBA at your school?

Quality, Flexibility, Network. Outstanding professors and curriculum for a degree respected worldwide. The weekend format lets students continue working while earning an MBA. Classes are a diverse multinational group of working professionals. You’ll join the McGill University network of 250,000 alumni worldwide.

Q What level of English is needed?

All lectures, course material and class work is in English. TOEFL or IELTS test may be required for nonnative English speakers.

Q Please give a message to those considering enrollment.

Go to www.mcgillmbajapan.com. Join an open house to learn more. The more people know about us, the more they like us.

Q Do you have a message from the representative of your school?

Schools around the world are adjusting to the pandemic. Our schedules may change, but our commitment to quality remains the same.