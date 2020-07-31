The Japan Times implements a new print viewer and released “ePaper Edition”, a newspaper you can read anytime, anywhere

The Japan Times, Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Chairperson and publisher: Minako Suematsu) will launch the ePaper Edition print viewer service as one of the benefits of the Japan Times Digital Full Plan, which is currently being offered. The aim of this is to make the newspaper more convenient to use. It will be launched on August 1.

ePaper Edition combines the advantages of the digital and paper newspapers, leading you to read the day’s news in its entirety on your PC as well as on your smartphone or tablet, making it easy to check the day’s news as if you were carrying a newspaper.

You can read the news like it’s a traditional newspaper. It’s visually captivating, informative and you’ll come across articles that you may not have thought of or expected. It is a great opportunity to reaffirm the importance of the newspaper’s existence, and to use it as a daily source of information.

Main Features

On-demand narration This is a great feature for English learners.

This is a great feature for English learners. Bookmark function You can save your favorite articles for later.

You can save your favorite articles for later. Translation function Provides you with immediate translations in 20 languages.

Provides you with immediate translations in 20 languages. Off-line function Download articles in advance and read them anywhere.

Download articles in advance and read them anywhere. Share functionPost your favorite articles on social networking sites.

■Product Overview■

Product Name: The Japan Times ePaper Edition

The Japan Times ePaper Edition ePaper edition page: https://japantimes.pressreader.com/

https://japantimes.pressreader.com/ Service start date: Saturday, August 1, 2020

Saturday, August 1, 2020 How to obtain : As a service of the Japan Times Digital Full Plan As The Japan Times Newspaper Subscription Option



The Japan Times Ltd.

Since 1897, The Japan Times has been Japan’s oldest English-language newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is the “Japan’s Window to the World”, covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports in order to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As one of the largest English-language news sites in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

Enquiries:

The Japan Times, Ltd.

Corporate Affairs Management Division (Ohno)

pr@japantimes.co.jp

Circulation Dept. (Fujii)

jtprojectsgroup@japantimes.co.jp

The press release may be downloaded in PDF format