Announcement of officer changes

The Company hereby announces that, at the general meeting of shareholders and the board of Directors meeting held on March 25, 2020, the following directors as well as the President have been elected. All of our employees will work on the development of the company with a new determination. We would like to ask for your continued support and guidance in the future.

Members of the New Board

Title Name Remarks Chairperson & Publisher Ms. Minako Suematsu Concurrent Director of Sales & Circulation Sales Department Manager Mr. Yusuke Numata New Part-time Director Mr.Satoru Kurumisawa New Corporate Auditor Mr. Yoshitake Tsuji Concurrent

Takeharu Tsutsumi, President and CEO, Hiroyasu Mizuno, Executive Editor, and Koji Ozawa, Director, retired on March 25, 2020.

New board team profiles

Mr. Yusuke Numata (Director of Sales & Circulation Sales Department Manager)

After graduating from Waseda University Faculty of Commerce, he joined the Japan Times in April of 2001. After serving as Manager of the Advertising Sales division, Manager of the Sales Circulation Department, and Assistant Operating Officer, he became the Executive Operating Officer of the Circulation Sales Department in January 2019.

Mr.Satoru Kurumisawa (Part-time Director)

Graduating from Tokyo Institute of Technology Faculty of Engineering and after working at Bain & Company, he joined SoftBank Corporation in 1996. He was involved with the startup of SKY PerfecTV! He then became COO of a media content related subsidiary and processed the company’s IPO. He was also involved in launching Yahoo BB. In 2007, he established United Ventures Co., Ltd. and is involved in the management of investment funds, the revitalization of local newspapers, and business DD. He has also been an Advisor in Tokyo since 2019.

Enquiries:

The Japan Times Ltd, Corporate Affairs Management Division

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

TEL: 050-3646-0123