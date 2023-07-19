Setouchi is one of the most diverse and fascinating regions in Japan, surrounded by its biggest inland sea and tiny islands, each with its own unique charms and characteristics. The area is dotted with attractive tourist destinations for visitors from all over the world to enjoy.

Through March 31, 2024, foreign travelers can experience the natural splendor and rich culture nurtured in Setouchi right from the water at reduced prices.

Currently, various ferries transport passengers between Hiroshima, Kure and Hatsukaichi in Hiroshima Prefecture, and Matsuyama in Ehime Prefecture. Not only are these ferries a convenient way to reach tourist attractions, such as the Genbaku (A-Bomb) Dome, Itsukushima Shrine, Yamato Museum and the Dogo Onsen hot springs, they also allow people to take in scenic journeys through the heart of the Seto Inland Sea.

Now is the best time to experience this firsthand thanks to a campaign that’s made foreign visitors to Japan eligible for discounts on the Setouchi ferries.

For the Cruise Ferry running between Hiroshima and Matsuyama, which normally costs ¥5,000, foreign tourists will now only pay ¥3,500 per adult. The Super Jet that runs between Hiroshima and Matsuyama and can reach its destination in as little as 70 minutes has similarly been discounted from ¥8,000 per adult to ¥5,600. Both ships are equipped with free Wi-Fi, but with all the majestic scenery that the Seto Inland Sea has to offer, time would be better spent putting the phone away and admiring the view.

For more information, visit the Let’s Setouchi website at: https://setouchi-travelguide.com/regular_route/.