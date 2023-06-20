The Japan Times Cube Inc. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events held in Tokyo, Japan.

The English-language events invites readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury, a Senior Managing Director at Nomura Holdings, who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both domestically and abroad, sits down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. The Roundtable is held once a month and includes a lunch (lunch box) following the interview, during which the audience can ask questions and further discuss the topic with the guest and host.

For our special speaker, Mr. Rowbury will welcome Sally Townsend, South Australia’s Trade and Investment Commissioner to Japan and Korea and Chair of the Australia and New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Japan since 2019.

<Overview> Date and time: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 10:00 to 13:00 JST

10:30 to 11:40 JST: Talk session

11:50 to 13:00 JST: Lunch and discussion Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/3614723/ Participants: Limited to 10 people Location: The Japan Times

〒102-0082 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Ichibancho,

2−2 Ichibancho Daini TG Bld. Registration fee: ¥5,000 *Lunch included with non-vegetarian (beef) and vegetarian options Cancellation policy: Because lunches are ordered in advance, we are unable to refund cancellations occurring within 72 hours of the event day.

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published at a later date in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times. Roundtable is held in cooperation with Nomura Holdings.

Sally Townsend

Hailing from Adelaide in South Australia, Sally Townsend studied economics at Adelaide University before coming to Japan in 2000 to teach English for a year. She went on to polish her Japanese skills at a language school and from there decided to pursue a full-time degree in sociology at Nihon University, graduating in 2008. After graduation, Sally entered the wine industry, first with an importer in Tokyo, then working for a Singapore-based luxury lifestyle company, opening their Japan office. In March 2019, Sally took on her current position as South Australia’s trade and investment commissioner to Japan and South Korea, where she covers a wide range of industries. An active participant in the Australian and New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Japan for a number of years, Sally was first elected chair in January 2019 and is now in her third term.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Corporate Communications at Nomura Holdings. He has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo during the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. He headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Prior to joining Nomura in October, he was a freelance consultant to a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also a visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto and is on the Board of TELL, a suicide prevention and mental health NPO.

◾ The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

