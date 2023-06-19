Many Japanese products, such as electronics, cars and even utensils, are known around the world for their high quality and craftsmanship. What may surprise some is that this also applies to plushies. By some estimates, the Japanese stuffed animal industry was worth around ¥33 billion in 2019, and global demand for soft and comforting toys made in Japan has only been increasing since then. One company in particular, Shinada Global Co., boasts an annual growth rate of 500% in this area, a number that may soon go up thanks to Shinada Global products being made available on the ZenPlus e-commerce platform.

ZenPlus gives shoppers from all over the world access to the same kinds of items that Japanese customers enjoy. After receiving an order through the site, local retailers ship their products to the ZenPlus warehouse in Osaka, where they are then distributed abroad. It’s one of the most convenient ways to shop for high-quality and hard-to-find Japanese items, and it’s currently helping Shinada Global spread a little joy and put smiles on faces around the world.

According to testimonials from their Instagram account, Shinada Global customers have nothing but high praise for the company’s plush toys, which come in a variety of shapes and colors. There are pale pink chipmunks, frogs and rabbits, pastel-blue otters, rice-ball-shaped cats, squishy pigs, hedgehogs, bears and so much more. All Shinada Global products are made from pleasantly soft fabrics and have been developed through trial and error to achieve the perfect ratio of cotton and weight distribution. But the driving force behind the stuffed toys wasn’t science, but rather a spirit of creativity and an almost motherly desire to alleviate stress from customers’ lives with high-quality huggable toys that will last for years to come.

ZenPlus is the best way to bring Shinada Global’s brand of happiness into one’s home. It also helps international customers buy Japan-made jewelry, designer bags, watches, fishing gear, toys and games, comics and more. ZenPlus is a one-stop destination for all Japanese product shopping needs.

For more information, visit: Japanese cross border e-commerce service at https://zenplus.jp/ and the Shinada global products website at https://zenplus.jp/en/search?seller=shinadaglobal