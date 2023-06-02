The Hilton Tokyo’s Beer Garden in the Sky, open through Sept. 30, offers guests the opportunity to toast the early summer nights with local or craft beers in a soothing open-air atmosphere, while enjoying the hotel’s California-inspired food menu.

Making the pilgrimage to the beer garden at the terrace on the seventh floor, patrons can step out with friends and colleagues onto an open-air patio with a spectacular view of the Shinjuku skyline.

Under the theme of “a relaxing Californian summer party,” the 152-seat beer garden is open daily between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Five seatings are available from 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. for a two hour package.

Priced at ¥7,500 per person, the package includes a 90-minute all-you-can-enjoy drinks, including draft beers, wines and soft drinks, as well as the chef’s signature surf-and-turf platter. Additionally, a la carte drink options are available from ¥800 and food options start at ¥1,400. The a la carte menu includes a poke bowl with tuna, salmon and octopus, avocado toast topped with crabmeat, nachos with black beans, chili con carne, melted cheddar, guacamole, sour cream and salsa, and chef’s Cobb salad. A la carte drinks include Asahi Super Dry beer, Brewdog Punk IPA, Chandon garden spritz on ice and an organic mojito.

Live performances happen every Friday and Saturday night, while flair bartending shows are performed on select weekdays. Last order for food is 9 p.m., and for drinks, last order is 9:30 p.m.

For more information and reservations, visit: https://tokyo.hiltonjapan.co.jp/plans/restaurants/dinner/beer-garden-en

