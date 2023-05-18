Perspectives & issues to be addressed at the Hiroshima G7 Summit
Two perspectives
・Upholding the international order based on the rule of law
・Outreach to the Global South
Issues to be addressed
・Regional affairs (Ukraine, Indo-Pacific)
・Nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation
・Economic resilience and economic security
・Climate and energy
・Food
・Health
・Development
*Areas such as gender, human rights, digitalization and science and technology will also be highlighted.
G7/G8 meetings since 2011
G7 Summit June 2022 in Schloss Elmau, Germany
G7 Summit June 2021 in Cornwall, United Kingdom
G7 Summit March-April 2020 online (U.S. host)
G7 Summit August 2019 in Biarritz, France
G7 Summit June 2018 in Charlevoix, Canada
G7 Summit May 2017 in Taormina, Italy
G7 Summit May 2016 in Ise-Shima, Japan
G7 Summit June 2015 in Schloss Elmau, Germany
G7 Summit June 2014 in Brussels, Belgium
G8 Summit June 2013 in Lough Erne, United Kingdom
G8 Summit May 2012 in Camp David, United States
G8 Summit May 2011 in Deauville, France