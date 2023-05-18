Perspectives & issues to be addressed at the Hiroshima G7 Summit

Two perspectives
・Upholding the international order based on the rule of law
・Outreach to the Global South

Issues to be addressed
・Regional affairs (Ukraine, Indo-Pacific)
・Nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation
・Economic resilience and economic security
・Climate and energy
・Food
・Health
・Development

*Areas such as gender, human rights, digitalization and science and technology will also be highlighted.

Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima, the main venue for the G7 Summit | KYODO
G7/G8 meetings since 2011

G7 Summit June 2022 in Schloss Elmau, Germany

G7 Summit June 2021 in Cornwall, United Kingdom

G7 Summit March-April 2020 online (U.S. host)

G7 Summit August 2019 in Biarritz, France

G7 Summit June 2018 in Charlevoix, Canada

G7 Summit May 2017 in Taormina, Italy

G7 Summit May 2016 in Ise-Shima, Japan

G7 Summit June 2015 in Schloss Elmau, Germany

G7 Summit June 2014 in Brussels, Belgium

G8 Summit June 2013 in Lough Erne, United Kingdom

G8 Summit May 2012 in Camp David, United States

G8 Summit May 2011 in Deauville, France

The leaders of the Group of Seven convene for their annual summit at hotel Castle Elmau in Schloss Elmau, Germany, in June 2022. | POOL/ GETTY IMAGES VIA KYODO
Castle Elmau in Schloss Elmau, Germany | REUTERS VIA KYODO
