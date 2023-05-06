The coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and the queen consort, will be a historic event for the United Kingdom and a moment for celebration felt around the world.

World leaders will join the U.K. in these celebrations, including their imperial highnesses the crown prince and princess. They will be present for the coronation, as the then-crown prince, now his majesty the emperor emeritus, was in 1953.

The king’s links to the imperial family and connection to Japan are strong and long-standing. His first visit to Japan was in 1970, while his most recent was in 2019 as a guest at the enthronement of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.

The coronation’s religious service will take place at Westminster Abbey and has remained largely unchanged for over 1,000 years. His majesty will sit on a 700-year-old throne — the coronation chair — positioned above the stone of destiny used to inaugurate Scottish kings.

While being rooted in ancient traditions, the coronation will also show a modern, diverse and multifaith United Kingdom. Youth, community, diversity and sustainability are the themes.

Over the next three days thousands of activities are expected to take place across the United Kingdom and abroad.

In tribute to the king’s life of public service — he has established nearly 20 charities that raise over £100 million (about ¥17.2 billion) each year for good causes — a new initiative called The Big Help Out encourages people to volunteer to support their local areas.

The king is also well-known for his promotion of environmental awareness. The coronation emblem pays tribute to the king’s love of the natural world, featuring the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

It is fitting therefore that this year the British Embassy has launched a “Green Innovation” campaign in Japan, promoting the urgent need to combat climate change and the great opportunities that can be seized by working together in the transition to net-zero.

Representing values close to the king’s heart, as well as continuity and modernity, the coronation will be a moment to savor. The British people and friends of the U.K. across the world can look forward to this unique spectacle.

