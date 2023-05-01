The Japan Times Cube Inc. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events held in Tokyo, Japan.

The English-language events invites readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury, a Senior Managing Director at Nomura Holdings, who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both domestically and abroad, sits down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. The Roundtable is held once a month and includes a lunch (lunch box) following the interview, during which the audience can ask questions and further discuss the topic with the guest and host.

For our special speaker, Mr. Rowbury will welcome Alexander Dmitrenko, partner at Ashurst Tokyo focusing on compliance issues and dispute resolution matters, including working on same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ+ rights cases.

<Overview> Date and time: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10:00 to 13:00 JST

10:30 to 11:30 JST: Talk session

11:30 to 13:00 JST: Lunch and discussion Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/3569696/ Participants: Limited to 10 people Location: The Japan Times

〒102-0082 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Ichibancho,

2−2 Ichibancho Daini TG Bld. Registration fee: ¥5,000 *Lunch included

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published at a later date in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times. Roundtable is held in cooperation with Nomura Holdings.

Alexander Dmitrenko

Alexander Dmitrenko is a partner at Ashurst (Tokyo) focusing on compliance issues and dispute resolution matters. He is also a co-representative director and one of the co-founders of LLAN. Alexander began his legal career in Canada, including working on same-sex marriage and other LGBT rights cases with pioneering litigator Douglas Elliott. He also worked at major international law firms in New York City. Alexander is qualified to practice law in New York state and in England and Wales, and is a gaiben (registered foreign lawyer) in Japan. He is also the chairman of the board of the nonprofit Tokyo English Life Line (TELL), chair of the Asia Advisory Committee of Temple Law School’s Center for Compliance and Ethics, and tourist ambassador for the beautiful island of Hachijojima.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Corporate Communications at Nomura Holdings. He has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo during the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. He headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Prior to joining Nomura in October, he was a freelance consultant to a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also a visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto and is on the Board of TELL, a suicide prevention and mental health NPO.

◾ The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

