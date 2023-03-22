The Japan Times Cube Inc. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events broadcasted in Japan.

The English-language events invites readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury, a Senior Managing Director at Nomura Holdings, who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both domestically and abroad, sits down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. The Roundtable is held once a month.

For our special speaker, Mr. Rowbury will welcome Jackie F. Steele, founder & CEO of Enjoi Japan K.K., which guides corporate leaders in diversity and equity for innovation (DEI).

<Overview> Date and time: Thursday, April 6, 2023

10:30 to 11:30 JST: Talk session Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/3532790/ Participants: This event is a recording and not a livestream. A notification will be sent to participants when the recording is posted online. Registration fee: Free

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published as an archive at a later date and will be introduced in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times. Roundtable is held in cooperation with Nomura Holdings.

Jackie F. Steele

Jackie F. Steele, founder & CEO, Enjoi Japan K.K.

Jackie F. Steele is a trilingual political scientist, author and international speaker who has taught at leading universities in Canada and Japan, including six years as associate professor at the University of Tokyo. She has published over 30 academic works, is a longtime collaborator with the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo and is an advisor to U.N. conferences focused on gender equality, diversity and disaster/crisis risk governance. As founder and CEO of Enjoi Japan K.K., Steele has guided corporate leaders in diversity and equity for innovation (DEI) as a holistic and evidence-based business strategy. For her work on DEI in Japan, she was selected by APAC Entrepreneur as one of the “Most Inspiring Japanese Entrepreneurs 2021.” Between April 2022 and April 2023, she served as senior DEI business partner for Amazon Japan G.K. In her volunteer life, she serves as president of FEW Japan, supporting women’s empowerment, and is a director of the Pride Business Alliance Japan. To support the next generation of intersectional diversity leaders, she is an angel investor with SheEO Canada and is the strategic adviser for WomEnpowered International, hosted at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Public Policy.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Corporate Communications at Nomura Holdings. He has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo during the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. He headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Prior to joining Nomura in October, he was a freelance consultant to a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also a visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto and is on the Board of TELL, a suicide prevention and mental health NPO.

◾ The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

