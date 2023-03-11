A fleet of renewable-diesel buses that entered service in January brought an agreement on biofuel promotion between the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and biotechnology company Euglena Co. to fruition.

For about a month, the city’s Toei Bus service ran 58 buses on Susteo biofuel made by Euglena Co., which consists of 20% renewable diesel and 80% petroleum diesel. This represents a significant advance, given that the most commonly used renewable diesel in Japan – B5 – consists of just 5% biodiesel.

Susteo is made from used cooking oil and the microalgae euglena. Although Susteo emits carbon dioxide just like other fossil fuels, the algae and the plants from which the oil is derived both absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis during cultivation, which is expected to help create a carbon neutral society.

Since Susteo’s molecular structure is the same as diesel oil’s, there is no need to modify the buses’ engines.

Euglena President Mitsuru Izumo, who attended the ceremony with Gov. Yuriko Koike, said: “Our experiments show that vehicle engines can run on 100% renewable diesel without any problem. It is just the matter of cost and supply capacity.” Euglena was founded by Izumo in 2005 and achieved the world’s first outdoor mass cultivation of the edible microalgae.

Koike touched on Tokyo’s efforts to expand the use of renewable diesel, mentioning their potential to power Japan’s traditional yakatabune (party boats) as well. “No time should be wasted in our action on climate change. But a crisis is also a chance to try to take part in making environmentally friendly energy a part of our lives.”

The 58 buses used seven routes serviced by Toei’s Otakibashi Office in Nakano Ward. Five of these buses are wrapped with ads featuring Hello Kitty, a Sanrio Co.’s character who is dedicated to the ongoing promotion of the sustainable development goals.

