The Japan Times Cube Inc. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events broadcasted in Japan.

The English-language events invites readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury, a Senior Managing Director at Nomura Holdings, who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both domestically and abroad, sits down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. The Roundtable is held once a month.

For our special speaker, Mr. Rowbury will welcome Carole Fuchs, a French professional mountain athlete who is also a legal counsel specializing in renewable energy and a policy manager on climate change and biodiversity at the British Embassy.

<Overview> Date and time: Thursday, March 16, 2023

13:30 to 14:30 JST: Talk session Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/3515623/ Participants: This event is a recording and not a livestream. A notification will be sent to participants when the recording is posted online. Registration fee: Free

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published as an archive at a later date and will be introduced in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times. Roundtable is held in cooperation with Nomura Holdings.

Carole Fuchs

Carole Fuchs is a French professional mountain athlete. She has climbed a few 8,000-meter peaks in the Himalayas, including Mount Everest, and is passionate about all things related to running and endurance. A mountain addict and nature lover, she is actively involved in protecting our ecosystems and the fight against climate change, which she uses her mountain adventures to talk about. After witnessing the effects of global warming on our highest glaciers, she founded Feel, a green startup creating sustainable fabrics and designing sportswear within the circular economy loop to build a new normal and spark a recycling revolution.

She also founded the Green Athletes, a community of sports and nature lovers taking action to protect our planet. Fuchs is a legal counsel specializing in renewable energy and a policy manager on climate change and biodiversity at the British Embassy, combining climate action and climate diplomacy.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Corporate Communications at Nomura Holdings. He has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo during the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. He headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Prior to joining Nomura in October, he was a freelance consultant to a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also a visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto and is on the Board of TELL, a suicide prevention and mental health NPO.

◾ The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

【Inquiries】

The Japan Times Cube Inc.

＜Press release inquiries＞

Public Relations: Ms. Kumano

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

The press release may be downloaded in PDF format