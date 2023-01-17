The Japan Times, Ltd. (President and CEO: Minako Suematsu) today announced its participation in a nonprofit initiative “Originator Profile (technology) Collaborative Innovation Partnership (OPCIP)”, alongside firms in the media and advertising industries from Japan and abroad.

Originator Profile (OP) technology is a mechanism for providing a secure Internet environment. It is envisaged that the technology will become a Web standard to be adopted by browsers and other applications. Using third-party authentication methods, OP technology will help confirm the identities of internet advertisers and content providers, and website operators where such content is placed, thereby reducing the risk of fake news and ad fraud.

Under the supervision of Keio University’s “Cyber Civilization Research Center (CCRC)” and in collaboration with major Japanese advertising companies, OPCIP will conduct experiments for the practical application and social implementation of OP technology.

Based on feedback received, OPCIP will propose open-source implementation and specifications to the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the standardization body for web technologies.

In parallel with global standardization activities at W3C, OPCIP will, with browser vendors and the Web content and online advertising industries, among others, contribute to the ongoing development and implementation of a secure Internet that people can use with peace of mind.

■ OPCIP Overview

Founded: December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022 Chairman: Jun Murai (Professor at Keio University)

Jun Murai (Professor at Keio University) Members (in alphabetical order): Asahi Shimbun, Chunichi Shimbun, fluct, Mainichi Shimbun, Momentum, The Japan Times, Nippon TV holdings, News Corp., Sankei Shimbun, WebDINO Japan, Yomiuri Shimbun

(in alphabetical order): Asahi Shimbun, Chunichi Shimbun, fluct, Mainichi Shimbun, Momentum, The Japan Times, Nippon TV holdings, News Corp., Sankei Shimbun, WebDINO Japan, Yomiuri Shimbun Head Office: 1-7-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo

1-7-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo Website: https://originator-profile.pages.dev/en-US/

■ The Japan Times

The Japan Times provides authoritative journalism under the core values of independence and fairness, striving to give readers the big picture on the news in Japan, Asia and the world. Widely respected as the nation’s premier go-to news source on Japan, we provide both the local angle and a global perspective. Our legacy dates back to 1897, with readers now accessing our world-class journalism via newspaper, digital, podcast and newsletter form.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp

＜Press release inquiries＞

The Japan Times Ltd.

Public Relations: Ms. Kumano

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

The press release may be downloaded in PDF format