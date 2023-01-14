Every year, the World Economic Forum designates around 100 individuals from all different sectors and nations as Young Global Leaders to become the world’s next generation of leaders. This year, three Japanese were selected as YGLs.

Miku Hirano

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Cinnamon AI

Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence from University of Tokyo. Started her first business to create “middleware,” which enables the simultaneous development of the iOS, Android and Feature Phone operating systems. Founded Cinnamon in 2012. She has been a member of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy at the Cabinet Office; a member of the New Economic and Industrial Policy Subcommittee at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; and a member of the Council for Realizing New Capitalism in the Cabinet Secretariat. She is also a member of the Advisory Board at the University of Tokyo’s Faculty of Engineering.

Yoichi Ochiai

Associate Professor, University of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture

Yoichi Ochiai | YOSHIKUNI NAKAGAWA / KADOKAWA

An award-winning digital media artist, recognized scholar, entrepreneur and media influencer. Ochiai is an associate professor at the University of Tsukuba specializing in media art, human-computer interactions and their application, as well as head of the Digital Nature Laboratory. He is also founder of Pixie Dust Technologies, a company developing digital fabrication through artificial intelligence-based solutions. He is the author of “The Century of Enchantment (Planets)” and “Digital Nature (Planets).” Ochiai received his doctorate in Applied Computer Science from the University of Tokyo.

Yuito Yamada

Partner, McKinsey & Company

A partner at McKinsey & Company serving as Asia co-leader and Japan leader for McKinsey Sustainability, a global client service platform designed to help all industry sectors achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. His influence and activities span topics as broad as sustainability transformation, portfolio decarbonization and green business globalization, particularly in support of the global energy and materials practice, the financial and banking practice and the public sector practice. He earned his master’s degree in Sustainability Leadership from the Cambridge Institute of Sustainability Leadership at the University of Cambridge.

The above content comes from the World Economic Forum’s website and was edited by The Japan Times. Visit https://www.younggloballeaders.org/ for more details. The Forum of Young Global Leaders is an initiative of the World Economic Forum. YGL and Young Global Leaders are registered trademarks of The Forum of Young Global Leaders.

