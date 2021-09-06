The Japan Times, Ltd. (President and CEO: Minako Suematsu) is a Silver Award winner in the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) DIgital Media Awards Asia 2021.

The Japan Times received the award for its “BeyondVS” campaign in the “Best Digital Marketing Campaign for News Brand” category. The campaign was judged for its clear messaging, effective social strategy, strong brand voice and efficient targeting.

At its core, the “#BeyondVS” campaign encourages dialogue and embracing diverse perspectives, with The Japan Times, the premier English-language newspaper in one of Asia’s largest democracies, providing the context to better understand the world during complicated times.

WAN-IFRA is a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization representing the world’s press. Its authority and legitimacy stem from its global network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, as well as its 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

About The Japan Times:

The Japan Times dates back to 1897 and is the nation’s premier English-language newspaper. Committed to providing news and analysis of current affairs through its reporting of politics, business, culture, lifestyle and sports, The Japan Times allows readers to get the big picture on what’s happening in Japan, Asia and the world.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/

