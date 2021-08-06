On Aug.6, The Japan Times published a new issue of the Foreign Student Times, a publication for foreign students who are currently studying, or want to study, in Japan.

The current edition contains a roundtable discussion of international students in Japan who are hoping to either find jobs or move on to graduate schools. They speak about their aspirations, as well as their lives in Japan.

It also contains voices from active foreign students on how they manage to study in Japan and messages to those who want to study in Japan. People other than students may also find the information in the Foreign Student Times useful. It is available in PDF form. Please give it a read.

For additional information about the schools in the Foreign Student Times, you can receive detailed pamphlets on them by filling in the form at https://form.japantimes.co.jp/fst9/