The Japan Times Cube Co., Ltd. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events that will be broadcasted in Japan.

The English-language events will invite readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury (former representative of Edelman Japan), who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both here and abroad, will sit down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. Held once a month, the format of the roundtable will include time for panel discussions with the participation of the audience.

For our special speaker, Rowbury will welcome James Hollow, CEO and Founder of Fabric KK, a strategic consultancy, and advocate for sustainability.

Date and time: Tuesday, August 3, 2021

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Talk session

*Monday, August 2, 17:30-18:30 (Pacific Standard Time)

Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/2380703

Participants: You will receive a notification when the recording is posted online.

Registration fee: Free

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published as an archive at a later date and will be introduced in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times.

James Hollow

James Hollow is CEO and Founder of Fabric KK, a strategic consultancy that helps businesses reframe problems to create shared value with customers and communities. The company is founded on the belief that there is a new social fabric emerging, where the businesses that succeed are the ones that enable culture, build relationships, and act on sustainability.

James graduated from Oxford University with a master’s degree in physics, then joined WPP’s prestigious Fellowship Program where he trained as a brand / business strategist, first in London then Tokyo, where he fell in love with Japanese culture. There he co-founded his first company aged 24, an agency that he grew until its acquisition in 2013, subsequently rising within the MullenLowe Group network to co-CEO of the APAC region in 2019, before following his entrepreneurial instinct and his team’s shared desire to have a positive impact to found Fabric in spring 2021.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo in the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. Most recently, he headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Ross is studying to become a kataribe (traditional storyteller) of Japanese legends while doing freelance consulting for a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto.

◾︎The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

【Inquiries】

The Japan Times Cube Co., Ltd.

＜Press release inquiries＞

Public Relations: Ms. Kumano

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

The press release may be downloaded in PDF format