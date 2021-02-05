Those familiar with contemporary Japanese art have surely come across the works of Takashi Murakami. Known for blurring the line between high and low arts, the renowned artist’s style incorporates themes from traditional and popular culture, producing works with vibrant colors and striking imagery.

Through June 1, guests at Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi Hills can immerse themselves in the world of Murakami when they book the new Takashi Murakami Flower Gallery stay package. Produced by the artist himself, the package is the first of its kind, offered exclusively in one suite featuring 14 original pieces of his signature flower motif, including a 195-centimeter golden Flower Parent and Child sculpture. From paintings, rugs and flower balls in the living room to plush stuffed animals in the bedroom, the cute, joyous expressions that fill this exclusive suite will keep guests in a state of jubilation throughout their stay.

The inspiration behind the project struck Murakami when he was staying at Hyatt hotels around the world and noticed the art adorning the facilities. Realizing the need for art in the context of hospitality, Murakami hoped to one day use his own works to enhance people’s experiences at hotels. “I am happy to have such a special opportunity to display my work in a hotel room, and make my long-held dream come true,” he said.

The vibrant pieces that decorate the walls, floor and furnishings of the room reflect Murakami’s desire to infuse his artistry into the hotel experience. Flower Parent and Child prints with gold and platinum foil decorate the entrance walls, and a hand-made flower ball rug — one of only a few in the world — embellishes the floor with an impressive finish. The bedroom walls and bed are covered in Flower Parent and Child motifs, with multicolored flower petals fluttering above the bed’s headboard and adorable prints of a flower parent and child sleeping soundly on the walls.

In addition to a stay at the exclusive Chairman Suite, which has been fashioned into one’s own private art gallery — the stay package also includes a flower-inspired box of sweets, rose Champagne and an in-room dinner course, as well as an art book signed by Murakami. Art enthusiasts can also receive the optional in-room Flower Parent and Child nail art service, featuring gel nails with a hand-drawn design. Of course, guests will also have access to the hotel’s other amenities, including the Grand Club lounge and Nagomi Spa and Fitness.

Online reservations for the stay are available via Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s website. The stay package is ¥450,000 for two guests (an additional ¥20,000 for a third guest), and the optional Flower Parent and Child nail art service is ¥22,000.

The French Kitchen on the second floor is also collaborating with the popular artist for its Takashi Murakami Flower Strawberry Afternoon Tea (¥5,200 on weekdays and ¥6,200 on weekends). Through Feb. 1 to Mar. 31, guests can savor photogenic desserts based on Murakami’s colorful works, including strawberry mousse with a printed flower chocolate and strawberry shortcake with a flower field of mini profiteroles. Guests who want the flower delights to go can purchase the Flower Afternoon Takeout Box (¥18,000, reservation required), replete with two layers of vivid sweet and savory items wrapped in an elegant purple furoshiki cloth custom made for this collaboration.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/39CBlwo