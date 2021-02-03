株式会社ジャパンタイムズキューブ（代表取締役：末松弥奈子）は、英語で日本を発信するトークイベント「第6回 Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」を開催します。

「Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」は、ジャパンタイムズ読者の方をお招きして開催する英語によるトークイベントです。日本への造詣が深く、また国内外に幅広いネットワークを持つロス・ローブリー氏（元エデルマンジャパン代表）をホストに、国内外で活躍する日本人や日本在住の外国人の方をゲストに迎え、毎月1回のペースで開催します。対談のあとには、登壇者を囲んだ”Roundtable”形式のディスカッションの時間を用意します。

第6回目となる今回のゲストは、Marybeth Boller さんをお迎えします。Marybeth Boller さんは、Caroline Kennedy 元駐日アメリカ合衆国大使の専属シェフを務め、大使が帰国したのちも日本に残り、日本の食材と西洋のスタイルを融合させたメニューの提供、食全般に関するコンサルティング、料理教室などの活動を通して、食をシンプルに、新鮮に、その土地の旬の食材を生かすことに取り組んでいます。

＜概要＞

日時： 2021年3月3日（水）10:30〜11:30（日本時間）

視聴登録をいただいた方には、URLをお送りします。 参加・視聴登録： https://peatix.com/event/1799734

＊「3月3日開催Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」は、コロナウィルスによる状況から、オンライン配信のみの開催にいたします。

「Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」の内容は、後日アーカイブとして公開されるほか、The Japan Timesの本紙ならびにSustainable Japan by The Japan Timesのウェブサイトにて紹介予定です。

Marybeth Boller

Marybeth was born to be a chef. By 11 she was accompanying her aunt to fine Manhattan restaurants.

After college, legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten put her to work in the Lafayette restaurant in New York’s Drake Hotel. Next came the Michelin three-star L’auberge de L’ill in France, the Hotel Martinez in Cannes and the three-star La Gavroche in London, where she worked with Gordon Ramsay. Marybeth returned to New York as executive chef of Lafayette, then sous chef at the casual Nougatine. She ran her own company before being recruited by Bergdorf Goodman to head a modern social salon on the role of executive chef.

Marybeth was also executive chef of Great Performances Catering, which handled all of the important events in New York, and the private chef for Caroline Kennedy. After Kennedy was appointed ambassador to Japan, she asked Marybeth to take over the kitchen at the ambassador’s residence.

Marybeth fell in love with Japan and decided to stay after Kennedy returned to the U.S. “My style of cooking emphasizes seasonality, simplicity and freshness, so I feel at home here,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet with many Japanese farmers and producers, and their respect and reverence for food is inspiring. I enjoy combining Western cooking techniques and flavor profiles with the superb ingredients and unique tastes available only in Japan.”

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury has been observing and living and working in Japan for four decades. Originally commencing his career in finance in Tokyo in the early 1980’s he later moved into public relations and communications holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co (now Kreab,) and PRAP Japan. Most recently he headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Ross is studying to become a traditional storyteller (kataribe) of Japanese legends while doing freelance consulting for a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also Visiting Professor of Asian Marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto.

◆株式会社ジャパンタイムズについて

The Japan Timesは、1897年(明治30年)に創刊された、日本で最も歴史のある英字新聞です。1996年にホームページを開設。現在はソーシャルメディアも活用し、日本のいま、そして未来を、世界に向けて発信しています。読者は、国内在住の外国人に加えて、世界各国の政府高官やシンクタンクはもちろん、各国のメディアにも日本に関する信頼できる情報ソースとして活用されています。過去のアーカイブは、海外の大学や公立の図書館などで、日本やアジアの歴史研究に活用されています。

株式会社ジャパンタイムズキューブ

＜問い合わせ＞

Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times

担当：熊野

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

