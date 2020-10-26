Niseko in winter can almost feel like a trip abroad with an international community, a variety of luxurious accommodation options and cuisine from around the world. The area is famous for its world-class powder snow that can be experienced from Niseko United’s 900 hectares of skiable terrain, over 47 kilometers of groomed slopes that cater to all levels and nine gates to the backcountry for advanced skiers who don’t need to hike far for deep powder turns.

In addition to the well-earned powder haven reputation, Niseko is now being recognized for its family-friendly options. Mnk Niseko is an integrated real estate, property management and hospitality company that provides parents, children, grandparents and friends with accommodation options featuring generous amounts of space, modern amenities, and on-site concierge services from our Edventure activity center or reception areas.

An increasingly popular activity for children and their parents is the Edventure winter camp. Now in its fifth year, Edventure provides an English language experience for children that features educational activities in the morning, semi-private ski lessons in the afternoon and a pickup and drop-off service — so parents can enjoy a full day on the mountain or relaxing.

With few tourists, residents of Japan can enjoy an international style of holiday in Niseko with the added benefit of few skiers on the mountain, cheaper accommodation via the Go To Travel campaign, and easier access to all of the amazing local restaurants and experiences that are typically reserved months in advance. This winter, guests can try the local legend Gentem Stick snowboard or enjoy the popular Michelin-starred Kamimura restaurant. Mnk can arrange this along with all other aspects of the holiday from transportation to and from the airport, ski lessons or guiding, snowshoe tours, in-house dining, massage and various other activities.

For more information, please visit https://www.mnkniseko. com/

This article was provided by MNK and edited by The Japan Times.

