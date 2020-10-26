The opening of the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono brings a new level of luxury and comfort to the winter adventures to be had in amid some of the world’s best powder. Located only a few steps away from the Hanazono resort’s quad lift, which can be used to access all four of the Niseko resorts, the Hyatt is one of the newest additions to the mountain community, having opened its doors on Jan. 20.

This stylish year-round mountain escape has 100 rooms, including 28 suites, all with stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Guests can access a spa, health club, indoor pool and natural hot spring bath. Several of the suites have their own private hot spring baths.

A diverse array of dining options feature the specialties of Hokkaido in many forms. Moliere Montagne, led by Michelin-starred chef Hiroshi Nakamichi, offers French cuisine centered around local products. Other choices for the palate include sushi, Chinese, Italian and teppanyaki iron-grill cooking. Dining and entertainment selections include two lounges, two wine cellars and private karaoke rooms. Room service is available from morning to night.

Of course, the snow is the main attraction for wintertime visitors to Niseko. Park Hyatt aims to ensure all its guests can enjoy every possible minute of the area’s perfect powder.

The Park Suite Deluxe Bedroom with Onsen offers views of the surrounding winter wonderland. | AARON JAMIESON

Group and private lessons are available for all ages and skill levels, and the nearby Niseko Sports branch rents out the latest in ski and snowboarding gear. Guests can also work with artisanal ski crafters to create a pair exquisitely suited to their needs, a lifelong treasure.

There may be no better way to test oneself than on a backcountry powder tour. Niseko Weiss Powder Cat Tours give guests the incomparable opportunity to lay down fresh tracks on the privately owned Mount Weisshorn, while Hanazono Powder Guide Tours take on more challenging terrain in the backcountry of the Niseko resorts.

For the artistically inclined, the Hyatt provides intimate access to local artisans. Tours can be arranged to the workshops of master potters, blacksmiths and calligraphers. The techniques and aesthetic sensibilities of these traditional artists have roots going back centuries, in some cases, even millennia. More hands-on experiences include a demonstration of how soba noodles are made (with a meal of the results afterward) and photography excursions on how to best capture the magic of the season.

Important events, including weddings, corporate meetings, and social gatherings, can be held in the Events Village’s multifunctional spaces, which include a chapel, show kitchen and wine cellar. The Kabanoki Lodge can host receptions of up to 100 guests or banquets for 70, while the 56-seat chapel is perfect for intimate weddings. The stunning natural backdrop will imbue any occasion with a sense of inspiring grandeur.

In its first full winter as part of the Niseko community, the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono aims to secure its place as a premier mountain resort. The staff are ready to show this season’s guests that the magic of Niseko does not end with the powder.

For more information, please visit http://www. parkhyattniseko.com/

Download the PDF of this Niseko Winter Special 2020