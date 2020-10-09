The Japan Times Cube Co., Ltd. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) will launch Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events that will be broadcast in Japan.

The English-language events will invite readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury (former representative of Edelman Japan), who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both here and abroad, will sit down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. Held once a month beginning Oct. 22, the format of the roundtable will include time for panel discussions with the participation of the audience.

For our first special guest speaker, Rowbury will invite Takashi Kudo from teamLab, an international art collective and interdisciplinary group whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology and the natural world.

<Overview>

Date and time: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Location: Livestreaming Flow to participate: You will receive an URL after registration. Registration: https://peatix.com/event/1663487



The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published as an archive at a later date and will be introduced in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by the Japan Times.

Please note that due to safety reasons regarding COVID-19, the Oct. 22 edition of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be held without the participation of an audience.

Takashi Kudo

Takashi Kudo joined teamLab in 2009 and currently is communications director.

Takashi graduated from Waseda University with a B.A. in literature and philosophy in 2001. He then was editor in chief for a video-game magazine at the publisher IDG Sweden in Stockholm for four years. Returning to Japan, he embarked on his career at teamLab as branding manager and communications director. Takashi now manages teamLab’s entire branding aspects while committing himself to specific projects that need growth hacking.

Ross Rowburry

Ross Rowbury has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo in the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. Most recently, he headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Ross is studying to become a kataribe (traditional storyteller) of Japanese legends while doing freelance consulting for a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto.

◾︎The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

