The Japan Times On Sunday announces plans to collaborate with Kateigaho International Japan Edition

‘The Japan Times x Kateigaho

International Japan Edition’ (July 7 issue)

Tokyo, July 5, 2019 － The Japan Times On Sunday, a compact weekend newspaper published by The Japan Times, Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Represent-ative: Takeharu Tsutsumi), will collaborate with Kateigaho International Japan Edition, which is published by Sekai Bunka Publishing Inc. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Minako Suzuki), each week starting July 7. The Japan Times On Sunday will present visually attractive seasonal features from the biannual publication, focusing on a wide variety of arts and culture to provide a rich weekend read.

About Kateigaho International Japan Edition:

Kateigaho International Japan Edition provides its readers with compelling insight into the country’s rich cultural history, while also offering practical tips on such topics as lifestyle and travel.

http://int.kateigaho.com/?lang=en

About The Japan Times On Sunday:

The Japan Times On Sunday is Japan’s only English-language tabloid Sunday newspaper in a compact 24-page format. Offering a wide range of news from a global perspective, it provides in-depth analysis on the essential elements behind the top issues of the week. Its TimeOut section features a team of specialist writers delivering in-depth interviews with key personalities, as well as comprehensive feature stories on issues that truly matter.

http://club.japantimes.co.jp/en/jtos/

