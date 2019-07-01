Tokyo, July 1, 2019 － The Japan Times, Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Representative: Takeharu Tsutsumi) is announcing promotions and changes to The Japan Times’ Management Editor as of July 1, 2019. Co-Management Editors structure has been introduced in order to reinforce news coverage and expand deeper analysis as well as featured content.

■ Newly appointed Co-Managing Editors (From July 1, 2019)

Takashi Yokota

Executive Operating Officer, Co-Managing Editor

(Previous post： Deputy Managing Editor)

Elliott Samuels

Assistant Operating Officer, Co-Managing Editor, Life & Culture Division Manager

(Previous post： Deputy Managing Editor, Life & Culture Division Manager)

Sayuri Daimon, Executive Operating Officer and former Managing Editor, has taken up the position of Executive Operating Officer (in charge of Editorial Planning Division) and Senior Editorial Writer of Editorial Writers Board. Mark Thompson, Assistant Operating Officer, Deputy Managing Editor (in charge of Digital Editorial) remains to support the Co-Managing Editors.

【Bio】

Takashi Yokota

Before joining The Japan Times in January 2019, Takashi Yokota was chief global editor at NewsPicks. Prior to that, he served as editor-in-chief of Newsweek Japan for seven years, and also doubled as Newsweek International’s Tokyo correspondent. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Foreign Affairs, the Los Angeles Times and Time magazine. He holds a Master of Science degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a bachelor’s degree from Keio University.

Elliott Samuels

Elliott Samuels graduated with an LLB/BA (law/psychology) from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, in 1997. He has more than 20 years of experience in journalism, having worked in various editorial and design capacities in general news, economic and lifestyle publications in Japan and Vietnam. He joined The Japan Times in 2008 and worked with the news and sports desks to produce content for the front page on a regular basis before moving to the Life & Culture Division to oversee the production of The Japan Times On Sunday, following its launch in October 2013. He has concurrently held the position of deputy managing editor since April 2018.

Enquiries

Press-related enquiries:

The Japan Times, Ltd.

Ms. Sasaki, Corporate Affairs Management

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

TEL: 050-3646-0123

The press release may be downloaded in PDF format