A role in shaping the future

Firstly, we are delighted to be able to host the G20 Summit in Osaka. We would also like to extend our warmest welcome to everyone visiting Osaka Prefecture. It is a great honor to have leaders from countries and organizations throughout the world gather in Osaka to discuss how we will best shape future societies.

For a long time, Osaka and the wider Kansai region has prospered as a major commercial center. This region has two seemingly contradictory characteristics. While we respect tradition, we also love a challenge and to try new things. In addition, Osaka-Kansai is home to many manufacturing companies. Our region has contributed to the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the fields of public health — such as water purification — and life sciences, including regenerative medicine utilizing iPS cells.

Osaka will host a number of upcoming world-class events including the 2019 Rugby World Cup, World Masters Games 2021 Kansai and Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. We hope to raise more awareness of these events.

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai will operate under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” We would also like to use this expo as an opportunity to discuss at a global level how society can help every individual realize their full potential. This, in particular, will be a great chance to contribute to achieving SDGs.

We would like to kindly ask that you keep an eye on Osaka and the Kansai region in the future.

Lastly, we sincerely hope that thorough discussions will be carried out throughout the G20 Osaka Summit regarding challenges facing humanity, such as marine plastic litter, and that a strong message will be formed at Osaka-Kansai toward finding solutions.

