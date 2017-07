The father of retired tennis star Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to molesting two 9-year-old girls while he was a private tennis instructor in California.

Nikolaos Philippoussis, 68, entered pleas Wednesday to 14 counts of committing lewd acts and sex acts with children. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Philippoussis was arrested Tuesday at his San Diego home. At the hearing Thursday, his bail was raised from $2.5 million to $9.2 million.