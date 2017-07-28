Hagino steams to silver in 200 IM

Four-time Olympic medalist Kosuke Hagino took silver in the 200-meter individual medley on Thursday, with Rio Olympic bronze medalist Daiya Seto placing fifth in the same race at the world championships.

By touching the wall 0.45 second behind American Chase Kalisz, who posted a winning time of 1 minute, 55.56 seconds, Hagino picked up Japan’s third medal at Danube Arena following Yui Ohashi’s silver in the women’s 200 individual medley and Seto’s bronze in the men’s 200 butterfly.

China’s Wang Shun claimed the bronze in 1:56.28.

“I’m not good enough. I’m disappointed,” said Hagino, who started off with the fastest butterfly leg but gave up the lead to Kalisz in the breaststroke leg.

“I still have other events to compete in and I’m not finished here so I’ll have to do my best in those. I just have to go out and do it.”

Seto, who failed to win a 200 IM berth in Rio, missed out on his second medal after slipping back in the final freestyle leg.

He will be seeking to win a third straight gold in the 400 individual medley on Sunday.

“I think we (Hagino and I) both got tense. It’s really difficult to put on a good performance in the final. I think my condition isn’t that bad so I hope I’ll be able to complete a three-peat (in the 400 IM) somehow,” said Seto.

In the 200 backstroke, Hagino finished 14th in the semis and failed to qualify for Friday’s final, and Ryosuke Irie will compete as the only Japanese swimmer.

The Japanese women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay team of Chihiro Igarashi, Rikako Ikee, Tomomi Aoki and Aya Takano rewrote a national record with a time of 7:50.43 and placed fifth.

Igarashi, Ikee, Aoki and Takano together improved the previous mark by 1.99 seconds.

World-record holder Ippei Watanabe finished with the second-best time in the men’s 200 breaststroke semifinals and advanced to Friday’s eight-man final along with compatriot Yasuhiro Koseki.

“I was surprised because I got a better time than I expected. I have enough power left for the final. I want to win by a huge margin,” said Watanabe.

In other action, Katie Ledecky claimed her 13th career world championship gold medal as the United States ruled the pool with a hat trick of victories.

Ledecky led the U.S. to the women’s 4×200 freestyle title with a powerful anchor leg to win her fourth gold medal here and the 13th world title of her career.

Ledecky sealed gold for the U.S. quartet, alongside Leah Smith, Mallory Comerford, Melanie Margalis, as she held off China’s Li Bingjie, who took silver for China, while Adriane Titmus earned bronze for Australia.

“It was a big victory for us,” said Ledecky.

It was the perfect response after the 20-year-old Ledecky was beaten into joint second in Wednesday’s 200 freestyle — her first defeat in 13 finals at world championships.

“I had no frustration about yesterday any more,” Ledecky said. “I had confidence in my other team mates, that we can do it together.”

Ledecky has now won five medals at these championships after gold in the 400m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, the 4x100m, plus that 200m silver.

Another gold beckons for her on Saturday night when she defends her 800m freestyle crown as the reigning world and Olympic champion.

Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian came first and second respectively in the men’s 100 freestyle final as the Americans dominated the podium.

Also Thursday, Mireia Belmonte overcame a sore throat to win the women’s 200m butterfly title to add to her Olympic gold medal.

The Spaniard touched the wall in 2: 05.26 with Germany’s Franziska Hentke taking silver at 0.13 back and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu earning bronze at 0.63.

Having won world silver at home in Barcelona four years ago, Belmonte has gone one better a year after being crowned Olympic champion in Rio.

Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros won the women’s 50m backstroke final in a desperately tight final when the gold medal was decided by a single hundredth of a second.

Medeiros clocked 27.14 seconds, a new Americas record just 0.08 away from the world record set in 2009, while China’s Fu Yuanhui took silver at 0.01 back.