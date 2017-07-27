Seto takes bronze in 200 butterfly; Ledecky loses

Two-time world champion and Rio Olympic bronze medalist Daiya Seto claimed a medal at a third straight world swimming championships on Wednesday, taking bronze in the 200-meter butterfly.

The 23-year-old finished 0.88 seconds behind South Africa’s Chad le Clos, who won gold in 1 minute, 53.33 seconds, and 0.39 second behind silver medalist Laszlo Cseh of Hungary at the Danube Arena.

Seto took the gold in the 400 individual medley in 2013 and 2015.

Wednesday’s bronze was Japan’s second medal in the July 14-30 championships. Yui Ohashi won the other medal with her silver medal performance in the women’s 200-meter individual medley on Monday.

“I relaxed a bit too much and swam at a slow pace. I wanted to get a better time in the first half,” said Seto, who made the halfway turn in 54.58.

“It was good I was able to secure a medal, but this is just the minimum (goal) I achieved. I lost the battle against myself. I wasn’t able to go all out.”

Compatriot and Rio Olympic silver medalist Masato Sakai finished sixth in the same event, coming home in 1:55.04.

In other action, bidding to become only the second female swimmer to win six golds at a single worlds, Katie Ledecky settled for silver in the 200-meter freestyle Wednesday evening when Italy’s Federica Pellegrini surged to a stunning victory on the final lap.

Pellegrini, the world-record holder, avenged a close defeat at the hands of Ledecky two years ago in Kazan, Russia. This time, it was the Italian touching first in 1 minute, 54.73 seconds.

Ledecky and Australia’s Emma McKeon tied for the silver at 1:55.18.

“I didn’t really feel at the end that I had that extra gear that I normally have,” said the 20-year-old Stanford student from the Washington, D.C., suburbs. “I didn’t really see much for the last 50.”

While Pellegrini covered her mouth in delight and climbed atop a lane rope to celebrate, Ledecky stared blankly at the scoreboard.

She had never seen a “2” beside her name at the world championships.

But there it was in Budapest, where Ledecky’s unbeaten streak in the second-biggest swimming competition after the Olympics finally came to an end.

Ledecky had been 12 of 12 over the last three world championships, including three golds in this stately European capital. But her most audacious schedule yet — six freestyle events covering distances ranging from 100 meters (on a relay) to 1,500 — finally caught up with her along the banks of the Danube.

Missy Franklin will remain the only female swimmer to win a half-dozen events at worlds, while Ledecky can still take comfort in being the winningest female swimmer overall with 12 golds.

And now she’s got a silver, too.

“It happens,” said Ledecky, who will be a heavy gold medal favorite in her last two events, the 800 free and 4×200 free relay. “It happens to every athlete at some point. I know this race will really motivate me moving forward and the rest of the week as well.”

Of course, losing to Pellegrini was hardly an embarrassment.

The 28-year-old became the first swimmer in the history of the championship to capture seven medals in a single individual event. Pellegrini’s incredible run in the 200 free began at the 2005 worlds in Montreal, where she grabbed a silver. She was third in 2007 at Melbourne, and then had back-to-back victories, including a world-record performance in 2009 (1:52.98) that still stands from the rubber-suit era.

Pellegrini was runner-up at the last two worlds, finishing behind Franklin in 2013 at Barcelona and Ledecky two years ago.

Now, the Italian is back on top.

“I honestly thought the one to win the race would be Katie,” Pellegrini said.

Gabriele Detti rallied to win the men’s 800 free, racing past both teammate Gregorio Paltrinieri and Poland’s Wojciech Wojdak after those two put on a thrilling back-and-forth duel.

Detti finished in 7:40.77, holding off Wojdak by less than a second while Paltrinieri faded to bronze.