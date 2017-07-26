Maeda’s solid outing helps Dodgers top Twins

Kenta Maeda picked up his third win in as many starts Tuesday, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Minnesota Twins 6-2 for their fourth consecutive victory since their 11-game winning streak was snapped.

Maeda (9-4) limited the damage to two runs — one earned — and five hits while striking out four and walking two in five innings at Dodger Stadium. It was his third straight five-inning outing.

The 29-year-old right-hander allowed the Twins to score first on a Zack Granite single in the third, and the visitors’ second run was scored by Brian Dozier, who had reached base on a throwing error in the fifth.

Chris Taylor went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Yasiel Puig went 3-for-4 with an RBI to highlight the Dodgers’ 11-hit night.

Twins starter Jose Berrios (9-4) gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk in four innings.

Chris Taylor wasn’t even in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ plans when the season started. Now they’ve got to wonder where they’d be without him.

Taylor continued his torrid hitting Tuesday with two run-scoring doubles as the Dodgers became baseball’s first team to reach the 70-win mark.

The 26-year-old Taylor is 23-for-44 since the All-Star break. His two hits Tuesday gave him four consecutive multi-hit games. He’s hitting .321 on the season and has played second, third, shortstop, left and center. He opened the season in Triple-A and was expected to be a utility player when he was called up by the Dodgers on April 19.

“You don’t know what this young man’s ceiling is,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I think the beautiful thing is he just continues to go out there and tries to compete and perform. He keeps getting big hits.

“He also making great defensive plays out there — saving runs, scoring runs, driving in runs. He’s a wonderful player.”

The Dodgers have won four consecutive games and 35 of their last 41. They have baseball’s best record at 70-31.

“I just learned that we won 70 games,” Roberts said. “I have such narrow vision. It’s a credit to those guys in the locker room. We have a lot of work to do, but at this point, it’s certainly a nice accomplishment.”

Cardinals 3, Rockies 2

In St. Louis, Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko’s short sacrifice fly, lifting the Cardinals over Colorado.

The 23-year-old, taken in the third round of the 2015 amateur draft, was brought up before the game when Dexter Fowler was placed on the disabled list with a strained left wrist.

Braves 8, Diamondbacks 3

In Phoenix, Mike Foltynewicz went six strong innings to win again, Kurt Suzuki homered twice and Atlanta beat the Diamondbacks.

Suzuki’s two-run homer off reliever J.J. Hoover (1-1) broke a 2-2 tie and a throwing error by Arizona catcher Chris Iannetta allowed two more to score in a four-run seventh.

Mets 6, Padres 5

In San Diego, Yoenis Cespedes had three RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle to lift New York over the Padres.

The Mets won for the sixth time in seven games.

Giants 11, Pirates 3

In San Francisco, Madison Bumgarner allowed one run over five innings for his first win of the season, and the Giants beat Pittsburgh.

Eduardo Nunez drove in two runs in his final game with San Francisco. The veteran infielder was traded to Boston for two minor leaguers. He was pulled in the fifth inning and was later seen on television shaking hands with several teammates in the Giants’ clubhouse. The deal was announced after a few minutes after the final out.

Brewers 8, Nationals 0

In Washington, Travis Shaw, Eric Thames and Manny Pina homered, and Zach Davies (12-4) gave up three hits in 7⅔ innings.

Shaw hit a three-run homer in a four-run fourth, and Thames and Pina connected back-to-back in the fifth off Edwin Jackson (1-1).

Rangers 10, Marlins 4

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo homered twice, Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor also went deep, and the Rangers slugged past the Miami.

When Gallo led off the third inning with a towering blast into the second deck of seats, Marlins right fielder and MLB home run co-leader Giancarlo Stanton never even moved. That broke a 1-1 tie and put the Rangers ahead to stay.

Yankees 4, Reds 2

In New York, Todd Frazier had an unforgettable first at-bat in his home debut at Yankee Stadium, grounding into the major leagues’ first run-scoring triple play since 2006 as New York beat Cincinnati.

Frazier hit a bases-loaded grounder in the second up the middle, and shortstop Jose Peraza gloved it, stepped on second and threw to first. Didi Gregorius, who had been on second base, held up when the ball was hit, in case it was caught. He was late to advance, and first baseman Joey Votto’s throw across the diamond caught him in a rundown. Gregorius was called out for running wide of baseline trying to avoid a tag.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery (7-5) held the Reds hitless until Scott Schebler broke an 0-for-20 slump with a leadoff double in the sixth. Montgomery gave up two hits in 6⅔ innings, and Aroldis Chapman closed for his 12th save.

Cubs 7, White Sox 2

In Chicago, Willson Contreras drove in four runs and Carl Edwards Jr. provided some timely relief.

Ben Zobrist reached four times from the leadoff spot as the Cubs won for the ninth time in 11 games since the All-Star break. Astros 5, Phillies 0

In Philadelphia, Derek Fisher drove in two runs just hours after arriving in Philadelphia and Charlie Morton (8-4) gave up three hits in seven innings and struck out nine.

Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games with a sixth-inning double to help the AL West-leading Astros improve to an American League-best 67-33. Houston is 9-0 in interleague play.

Norichika Aoki went 0-for-3, but his sacrifice fly broke a scoreless tie in the third.

Blue Jays 4, Athletics 1

In Toronto, Cesar Valdez (1-0) allowed one run and five hits over a career-high six innings to win for the first time since defeating Houston in his major league debut on May 3, 2010. Joe Smith and Ryan Tepera each worked one inning. Roberto Osuna finished for his 26th save in 30 chances.

With more than half a dozen scouts on hand to monitor his performance ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, Oakland starter Sonny Gray (6-5) allowed four runs, none earned, in six innings.

Rays 5, Orioles 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Tim Beckham’s three-run homer capped a five-run second inning off Wade Miley (4-9). and Tampa Bay stopped a five-game losing streak

Rookie Jake Faria (5-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in 7⅓ innings, and Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

Royals 3, Tigers 1

In Detroit, Whit Merrifield homered on the first pitch from Michael Fulmer (10-8), who allowed three runs and eight hits in eight innings.

Danny Duffy (7-6) gave up one run and six hits in 6⅓ innings. Three relievers finished, with Kelvin Herrera pitching a perfect ninth for his 21st save.

Indians 11, Angels 7 (11)

In Cleveland, Edwin Encarnacion hit a grand slam in the 11th inning as the Indians, who wasted a seven-run lead, beat the Angels for their fifth straight win.

Encarncion’s shot into the left-field bleachers off Bud Norris capped a strange night for the Indians, who led 7-0 after two innings.

Mariners 6, Red Sox 6 (13)

In Seattle, Jean Segura rolled an RBI single up the middle with two outs in the 13th inning to cap a two-run rally by the Mariners.

Mitch Haniger walked with one out in the 13th off Doug Fister (0-5), pitching his third inning, and was forced out at second on Ben Gamel’s fielder’s choice.

Guillermo Heredia, who had a three-run homer in the second, singled Gamel to third. Gamel scored on a wild pitch to tie it, with Heredia advancing all the way to third. Mike Zunino then walked.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts fielded Segura’s roller behind second, but his off-balance throw was way late.