Whitehead cut by Cowboys over arrest

The Dallas Cowboys finally responded to a tumultuous offseason with the release of a player, dumping Lucky Whitehead on the first day of training camp after the third-year receiver and kick returner was linked to a shoplifting arrest that his agent disputed.

Whitehead said he “didn’t know about” the case in his home state of Virginia as he was escorted off the field by a member of the Cowboys’ public relations staff after the first morning walkthrough practice Monday morning. He was released before the full workout in the afternoon.

Prince William County Police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said 25-year-old Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr. was arrested around 1:30 a.m. June 22 for taking about $40 worth of food and drink from a convenience store.

Perok said he couldn’t confirm that the man arrested was the Dallas receiver, but online records matched his name and birthdate. The Cowboys’ media guide lists Whitehead’s given first name of Rodney.

According to online records, a court date was missed July 6, leading to another charge. Another court date was set for Aug. 10.

Whitehead’s agent, Dave Rich, called it a case of mistaken identity and disputed whether an arrest was made.

Rich said his client didn’t arrive in Virginia until about 10 hours after the reported arrest, suggesting that either police had the wrong date on the report or that someone used Whitehead’s name and address in Manassas, Virginia, where he played high school football.