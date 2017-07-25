Ex-champ Yaegashi begins preparations to fight again

Boxer Akira Yaegashi has started training with an eye to fight again, the former IBF light flyweight champion said Tuesday.

“I am building my body up once again,” said Yaegashi, 34, at his Ohashi Boxing Gym in Yokohama. “I know that (my gym) will arrange my last fight.”

Yaegashi failed to defend his championship in May, losing to Milan Melindo of the Philippines by first-round technical knockout.

Yaegashi, who has previously won the WBC flyweight and WBA minimumweight titles, started training last week as he considers fighting in the super flyweight class.

However, Yaegashi is keeping his options open.

“If there is something wrong with my body, I will quit sparring,” said Yaegashi, who is 25-6 record with 13 knockouts in his pro career. “The better part of my life will come after my boxing career is over.”

The final decision will be made in consultation with gym chairman Hideyuki Ohashi.