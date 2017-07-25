NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. to begin working for NBC Sports in 2018

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join NBC Sports Group’s coverage of stock car racing next year — and there may be more options for NASCAR’s most popular driver once he retires.

The agreement with NBCUniversal will allow Earnhardt to pursue “a wide range of opportunities in the company’s media businesses, including movies, television, podcasts, and other areas.” The agreement was announced Monday by NBC Sports chairman Mark Lazarus and NBC Sports executive producer and president of production Sam Flood.

Earnhardt announced in April he would retire after this season, in part because of his injury history. Two big crashes last summer forced him out of the final 18 races, and he missed two races during the 2012 playoffs also because of concussion-related symptoms.

The 42-year-old Earnhardt intends to compete in two Xfinity Series races next season and plans to be involved in the sport in other ways — when his broadcasting duties allow it.