Stanton stays hot, powers Marlins past Rangers

By the end of his career, Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton would like to homer in all 30 major league parks.

He added another to his list in a big way Monday night, hitting a pair of home runs against the Texas Rangers in a 4-0 win.

“I remember watching a game when I was little and Barry (Bonds) finally got his last one, which took him longer than for how many homers he had, you would think,” Stanton said. “I thought about it last night, actually. I knew I needed to get one.”

Stanton has homered in 26 parks, some now defunct, in eight seasons and has six active stadiums remaining on his list.

Stanton has 32 homers this season, including six in his last seven games, and is tied with Yankees rookie Aaron Judge for most in the majors. Stanton hit a two-run drive in the first inning and a solo shot in the eighth.

Texas star Adrian Beltre went 4-for-4, giving him 2,993 career hits. He is in line to become the 31st big leaguer to reach 3,000 and hopes to reach the milestone during the Rangers’ nine-game homestand that started Monday.

“I want to get it over with, obviously,” Beltre said. “The fans deserve that and I really want to do it in front of them.”

Adam Conley (3-3) pitched seven impressive innings during his second start since getting recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on July 18. He allowed seven hits and struck out five as he pitched past the sixth inning for the first time this season.

Texas stranded eight runners and was shut out for the third time this season.

“The slider-changeup combo, combined with the delivery was a bit of a challenge for our guys,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Could we have been better? Yes.”

Martin Perez (5-8) worked seven innings.

Dee Gordon opened the game with a double and Stanton put Miami ahead.

The Marlins made it 3-0 in the sixth when Christian Yelich scored from first on a double by Marcell Ozuna.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki, who went 0-for-2, walked in the fourth.

Mets 5, Padres 3

In San Diego, Jacob deGrom won his eighth straight start and New York held on when pinch hitter Jabari Blash’s bid for a game-winning home run was barely foul, beating the Padres.

DeGrom (12-3) gave up two runs in eight innings, striking out eight. The last Mets pitcher to win eight straight starts was Bobby Jones in 1997.

Wilmer Flores homered off Clayton Richard (5-10). Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits, Jay Bruce had two hits and two RBIs, and Jose Reyes stole his 500th career base.

Astros 13, Phillies 4

In Philadelphia, Jose Altuve had two doubles and two singles, stretched his sizzling hitting streak to 16 games and helped Houston rout the Phillies.

A day after tying his career high for hits in a game at Baltimore, Altuve got four more and drove in three runs while raising his major league-leading average to .365.

Altuve is batting .528 (38-for-72) during his streak. He has gotten at least three hits in eight of those 16 games.

Teammate Norichika Aoki had a triple, his first of the season, in three at-bats and scored a season-high three runs.

White Sox 3, Cubs 1

In Chicago, Adam Engel and Matt Davidson homered and the White Sox snapped a nine-game losing streak with a victory over the Cubs.

The Cubs lost for just the second time in 10 games following the All-Star break to fall a half-game behind idle first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Making his 7000th career appearance, Koji Uehara took the mound in the eighth with the Cubs down 2-1, and Davidson knocked his 2-2 splitter out of Wrigley Field. He pitched one inning and fanned one batter.

“I haven’t had a good feel for my split this season so I have to do something about that,” said Uehara, who spent 10 years with the Yomiuri Giants before making the jump overseas in 2009, made no excuses after his ERA rose to 3.27.

Blue Jays 4, Athletics 2

In Toronto, Francisco Liriano won for the first time in three starts, Russell Martin homered and the Blue Jays beat Oakland, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Orioles 5, Rays 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Kevin Gausman pitched six strong innings, Adam Jones homered and Baltimore sent Tampa Bay to its season-worst fifth straight loss.

Indians 6, Reds 2

In Cleveland, Josh Tomlin pitched six efficient innings, Carlos Santana homered twice and the Indians won their fourth straight, over the tumbling Reds.

Royals 5, Tigers 3 (12)

In Detroit, Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas belted consecutive homers in the 12th inning, and Kansas City won its sixth straight by beating the Tigers.

Cardinals 8, Rockies 2

In St. Louis, Randal Grichuk slugged a two-run homer and Mike Leake pitched seven scoreless innings for the Cardinals.

Dodgers 6, Twins 4

In Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger continued his super rookie season, drilling a three-run homer in the eighth inning to rally the Dodgers past Minnesota.

It was Bellinger’s 28th home run of the season, second in the National League behind Stanton’s 32.

Mariners 4, Red Sox 0

In Seattle, James Paxton allowed four singles over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start in July and Kyle Seager homered for the Mariners.

Diamondbacks 10, Braves 2

In Phoenix, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run to help Zack Greinke and the hosts cruise to a win over the Braves.

Pirates 10, Giants 3

In San Francisco, Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Gerrit Cole won for the fifth time in six starts, and Pittsburgh pounded the hosts.