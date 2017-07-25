Marines starter Standridge earns first victory since April 12

Jason Standridge threw seven innings and four relievers completed a six-hit shutout as the Chiba Lotte Marines blanked the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters 4-0 in the Pacific League on Tuesday afternoon.

Standridge (2-4) scattered five singles and two walks while striking out three against the Fighters at Kushiro Stadium.

“It was a great game for us. It was good to get in the win column,” said Standridge, whose last victory came on April 12. “It’s been a long time. The three months felt like three years.

“It’s nice to be able to go out and do my job and that’s what I focused on. I did that and we scored some runs, so it was a good team win.”

He added: “I got away with a couple of pitches, but I feel like I did my job.”

Fighters starter Kohei Arihara (5-8) faced pressure from the get-go. He pitched out of a first-inning bases-loaded jam, and survived a leadoff single in the second before the Marines broke through in the third inning.

Three singles from Katsuya Kakunaka, Daichi Suzuki and Wily Mo Pena put a run on the board, and a two-out solo homer by Roel Santos made it 2-0 in the fourth. Shogo Nakamura’s one-out, bases-loaded single in the fifth drove in Kakunaka and Suzuki to make it 4-0.

Arihara gave up four runs on 11 hits and three walks over six innings and struck out five.

Lotte’s bullpen held Nippon Ham to a hit over the final four innings. Right-hander Misaki Minami, however, walked two batters in the ninth.

Tatsuya Uchi was summoned from the bullpen with two outs and the tying run on deck, and needed just two pitches to end the game and earn his seventh save.

It was the Fighters’ 12th shutout loss.

Lions 7, Buffaloes 2

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Ken Togame (5-4) allowed two runs over six innings, while Shogo Akiyama and rookie Sosuke Genda each drove in a pair of runs as Seibu trounced Orix.

Hawks at Eagles — ppd.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Carp 2, Giants 1

At Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium, Yusuke Nomura (6-4) threw seven scoreless innings to outduel Miles Mikolas (8-5), and Hiroshima, NPB’s best pinch-hitting team, opened the scoring on Ryoma Nishikawa’s pinch-hit, eighth-inning RBI infield single in a win over Yomiuri.

BayStars 1, Tigers 0

At Koshien Stadium, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo homered for the second straight game to decide a pitchers’ duel.

Yokohama’s Shota Imanaga (7-5) worked seven innings and two relievers completed the two-hit, no-walk shutout of Hanshin.

Swallows 9, Dragons 8 (10)

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Tetsuto Yamada’s second bases-loaded walk of the game pushed across the winning run for Tokyo Yakult in a see-saw battle.

Chunichi pitchers allowed 16 hits and 11 walks, while the Swallows’ Wladimir Balentien hit his 200th NPB home run.