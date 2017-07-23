Matsuyama cards 66 in third round, trails Spieth by seven shots at British Open

Hideki Matsuyama carded a solid round of 4-under-par 66 on Saturday but fell a further shot off the pace going into the final round of the British Open, the third major of the season.

World No. 2 Matsuyama nailed five birdies against a lone bogey at the par-70 Royal Birkdale Golf Club, finishing the day tied for fifth at 4-under 206, seven shots behind American leader Jordan Spieth, who shot a 65.

Matsuyama bogeyed the par-3 fourth hole after missing a par putt from around 10 feet but quickly rebounded.

The 25-year-old picked up a shot on the fifth and good iron shots created birdie chances on the next two holes, which he duly converted.

Matsuyama added two more birdies on a bogey-free back nine and said after his round that he feels he still as a shot at the title, despite his seven-stroke deficit.

“I think I have a slight chance,” said Matsuyama. “I struggled a little with my shots today but I will try and fix that and have a good day (on Sunday).”

“A lot will hinge on the weather but I am really looking forward to it,” he said.

Spieth is one round away from the third leg of the career Grand Slam, and one year removed from a reminder that it won’t be easy.

On the horizon is a chance to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three different majors at age 23. In the past is the memory of the last time he led a major, when he let a five-shot lead get away from him on the back nine a year ago at Augusta National.

All that mattered to him was the present.

Spieth did his part on an extraordinary day of scoring and capped his round by making a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, who did his best to keep pace with a 66.

Spieth had one of seven rounds at 65 or lower at Royal Birkdale, which was never more vulnerable with a light breeze and a clear sky until the final hour. He was warming up on the range when Branden Grace shot 62, the lowest 18-hole score over 157 years of major championships. Spieth then delivered his second bogey-free round of the week in which he never came seriously close to a bogey.

This will be Spieth’s third time taking the lead into the final round of a major. He led by four at the Masters two years ago and won by that margin. More recent was a one-shot lead at Augusta to start the final round, a five-shot lead at the turn and a quadruple-bogey on the 12th hole that cost him another green jacket.

Spieth was embracing both memories.

“I think I’m in a position where it can be very advantageous, just everything I’ve gone through — the good, the bad and everything in the middle,” he said. “I understand that leads can be squandered quickly. And I also understand how you can keep on rolling on one.”

He described the Masters last year as a humbling experience that he thought would serve him well down the road.

“If I don’t win tomorrow, it has nothing to do with that,” he said. “And if I win tomorrow, it has nothing to do with that, either.”

Kuchar never quite caught up to Spieth. He twice made birdies that momentarily tied him for the lead, only for Spieth to pour in birdie putts on top of him to stay in front. Kuchar’s one slip was a drive into the pot bunker on No. 16 when the rain finally arrived, and a three-putt that led to double bogey.

He will be playing in the final group of the fourth round at a major for the first time, and the 39-year-old Kuchar sounded up for the occasion.

“It’s not that I ever felt like I was playing Jordan today,” Kuchar said. “We certainly had a great round of golf. I never felt like I was out there trying to beat Jordan. It’s trying to go up against Royal Birkdale and put on the best show you can against the golf course.”

No one put on a show quite like Grace, the 29-year-old South African who had a chance to win the U.S. Open two years ago. He went out in 29, then added two long birdie putts on the 14th and 16th holes, and a two-putt birdie on the 17th to reach 8 under. From 60 feet behind the 18th green, he lagged it to 2 feet and tapped in for a 62.

“Look at that number! That is sweet,” Johnny Miller, now a golf analyst, said as NBC flashed a 62 on the screen. Miller was the first to shoot 63 in a major at the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont. It took 44 years for someone to top it.

Austin Connelly, who grew up in Dallas and shares a swing coach with Spieth, extended his remarkable run with birdies on his last two holes for a 66. The 20-year-old, who plays under the Canadian flag, was six shots behind at 5-under 205, tied with U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who had a 68.

Grace wound up seven shots behind even after his 62.