Eagles slugger Amador hits sayonara shot to sink Buffaloes

Japhet Amador followed up a three-homer game with his first walk-off blast in Japan to give the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles a come-from-behind 3-2 win against the Orix Buffaloes on Sunday.

The Eagles tied the game at two in the eighth thanks to Hiroaki Shimauchi’s two-run shot off Yuki Nishi (4-5), who had breezed through the first seven innings.

Amador, who went deep three times a day earlier, led off the ninth by homering on the fifth pitch he saw from Nishi for his 13th round-tripper of the season.

It was Pacific League-leading Rakuten’s third sayonara win of the season, which moved the Eagles 30 games above .500 for the first time in team history.

Rakuten has feasted on Orix this season, beating the Buffaloes for the 11th time in 13 meetings. Fourth-place Orix has lost five in a row.

Yuya Kubo (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth to record his first victory since September 2014. Eagles starter Yoshinao Kamata gave up one earned run on six hits and three walks in seven innings of work.

Nishi finished having allowed three earned runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman.

Marines 3, Hawks 1

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Chiba Lotte’s Ayumu Ishikawa (2-8) collected his first win since June 13 by holding SoftBank to one earned run on six hits in 6⅓ innings, as the Hawks’ winning streak ended at five.

Lions 9, Fighters 2

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Seibu blew the game wide open with a pair of three-run homers by Shogo Akiyama and Takumi Kuriyama in the fifth inning against Hokkaido Nippon Ham, which lost its third straight.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

BayStars 8, Giants 6

At Yokohama Stadium, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo’s two-run jack in the ninth inning off Hayato Takagi (1-2) gave the BayStars a win over Yomiuri, which came up short despite tying the game at 6-6 with a four-run burst in the eighth.

Tigers 5, Swallows 0

At Jingu Stadium, Hanshin starter Randy Messenger (10-5) did it all against hapless Tokyo Yakult as he hit his first home run in Japan in the third inning, and struck out 12 over eight shutout frames to tie the CL lead for most wins.

Carp 12, Dragons 1

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Akitake Okada (8-4) took a perfect game into the seventh inning against Chunichi, and the Hiroshima lineup backed him with an 18-hit barrage, moving the Carp a season-high 25 games over .500.

Before the game, Hiroshima deactivated lefty Kris Johnson, who suffered a left-hamstring injury in practice Saturday. The Sawamura Award winner will be sidelined for three weeks.