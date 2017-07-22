Spieth two up after 2nd round

Jordan Spieth expected a rough time at the British Open before he even got to the golf course.

He spent Friday morning at his rented house in front of the television, watching players battle a relentless wind at Royal Birkdale, all the while checking a forecast that was even worse for when he played in the afternoon.

“It wasn’t a great feeling knowing we were coming into something harder than what we were watching,” he said.

Spieth did more than just survive.

With a short game as sharp as it has been all year, and a 3-wood that turned out a lot better than it looked and led to an eagle, Spieth seized control with a 1-under 69 that gave him a two-shot lead over Matt Kuchar going into the weekend.

Spieth turned a bogey or worse into an unlikely par by chipping in from just short of the 10th green. And he learned enough from watching TV to know that going a little long on the par-5 15th would give him a better birdie chance than playing short. So he switched from a 3-iron to a 3-wood, hit it a little off the neck and watched it run hot and fast some 100 yards along the wet turf to about 18 feet away.

“I mishit the shot, which is probably why it looked so gross,” Spieth said. “I hit it low off the heel, which is easy to do when you’re trying to carve a cut. And it just . . . one hop, scooted around the group of bunkers there, and then it was obviously fortunate to get all the way to the green.”

The flight of that 3-wood looked as ugly as the weather. The outcome was as bright as his chances of getting his name on another major championship trophy.

Spieth was at 6-under 134. It was the 12th time he has been atop the leaderboard at a major, including the fourth rounds of the Masters and U.S. Open that he won in 2015. Spieth is the sole leader at a major for the first time since the third round of the Masters last year, when he was runner-up to Danny Willett.

Kuchar played in the morning in steadily strong wind, but without rain, and pieced together a solid round until a few mistakes at the end for a 71. He was at 4-under 136, and it would have been a good bet that he would be leading with the nasty weather that arrived.

The chasing pack features U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who failed to make a birdie but stayed in the hunt with 16 pars in a 72, and Ian Poulter with his newfound confidence, which is growing even higher with the support of the English crowd. Poulter shot 70.

Hideki Matsuyama shot a 72 and is six shots back.

Matsuyama parred his first five holes and after bogeying the sixth, he hit back with two straight birdies from the seventh.

Three more dropped shots at Nos. 10, 11 and 13 pegged him back. Matsuyama then birdied the 14th and 16th before a double bogey on the 17th.

“Both the wind and the rain came and it was a taxing round,” Matsuyama said. “I’m not in a bad position. I guess I did OK, but at the same time feel I could have done a little better.

“I have to do better tomorrow otherwise I won’t be able to get around the top of the leaderboard. My putting is improving so hopefully I can keep it up.”

Matsuyama admitted he was relieved to get out of trouble from a bunker and make par on the 18th after he had two-putted for double bogey on the 17th.

“If I had made a bogey (at the 18th), I would have headed into tomorrow’s round feeling really low,” he said. “If I can polish up my shots and short game I think I will be able to finish (the third round) in a good position.”

He added: “A lot depends on the weather conditions but I would like to aim for around 5 under.”

Yuta Ikeda, Yusaku Miyazato and Hideto Tanihara all missed the cut.