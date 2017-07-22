Froome remains in control heading into last two stages

Edvald Boasson Hagen showed that brawn and speed don’t guarantee victory at the Tour de France. Winners do their homework, too.

Going right around a roundabout while others took the left and longer route proved to be the key that enabled the Norwegian to finally win a stage at this Tour on Friday after two second-place finishes.

Only Boasson Hagen and Nikias Arndt took the shorter route. The Norwegian then eliminated the German rider with a burst of acceleration and sped to the line in Salon-de Provence.

Arndt placed second, five seconds back.

Third-place Jens Keukeleire was among those who went left around the roundabout in the last 3 km and immediately realized their mistake, as Boasson Hagen motored away.

“That’s when it struck me: We should have taken right,” Keukeleire said. “He’s one of those riders, give him 10 meters and he’s gone.”

Riding at a leisurely pace far behind them, race leader Chris Froome and other top contenders for the yellow jersey were happy to let others contest the victory on the Tour’s longest stage.

The overall standings remained unchanged at the top, with Froome leading French rider Romain Bardet by 23 seconds and Rigoberto Uran of Colombia by 29 seconds.