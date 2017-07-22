Darvish fans 12 in no-decision

Yu Darvish had a season-high 12 strikeouts and the Texas Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 extra-innings win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Darvish, who was not involved in the decision, had 10-plus strikeouts for the 32nd time in his major league career, surpassing Hideo Nomo for the most by a Japanese pitcher.

The 30-year-old Darvish (6-8), allowed three runs on five hits over eight innings, walking one.

Elvis Andrus drove in his first runs since July 2, smacking a solo homer to stop an 0-for-16 skid and then snapping a 10th-inning tie with a two-out infield single to lift the Rangers past the Rays.

“It was a resilient win for us,” Andrus said after Texas rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the ninth and stopped a five-game losing streak. “Even when we were down, we still feel that we were in the game. … It was really a team effort right there top to bottom. Hopefully we can carry that momentum.”

Three of the five hits Darvish allowed were solo home runs to Brad Miller, Corey Dickerson and Mallex Smith. Darvish left the game trailing 3-1, but teammate Choo Shin-soo’s two-run homer in the top of the ninth tied it to take him off the hook.

“Overall I thought I pitched well,” said Darvish. “When I got ahead with two strikes, I was basically trying to strike batters out.”

According to the Rangers, Darvish’s 11.03 strikeouts per nine innings are the most in history by any major league starter with 500-plus innings pitched.

“I hope to get batters to hit the ball early in the count,” he said, a statement supported by his needing just 101 pitches over eight innings.

“I gave up three home runs, so I clearly still have work to do.”

Braves 12, Dodgers 3

In Los Angeles, Atlanta pitcher Jaime Garcia hit a grand slam off previously unbeaten Alex Wood.

Wood (11-1) got knocked around by his former team. The All-Star left-hander gave up nine runs — seven earned — and nine hits in 4⅔ innings, tying his shortest start since joining the rotation April 21. He struck out four and walked four.

Astros 8, Orioles 7

In Baltimore, Astros rookie Yuli Gurriel had a career-high four hits, including a home run, and Houston received a gritty pitching performance from Mike Fiers in a victory over the Orioles.

Colin Moran hit his first major league homer and first triple for Houston, and Brian McCann also went deep.

Cardinals 11, Cubs 4

In Chicago, Paul DeJong hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in St. Louis’ nine-run eighth inning, and the Cardinals cooled off the Cubs.

Pirates 13, Rockies 5

In Denver, Pittsburgh rookie Josh Bell had a career-high four hits, Andrew McCutchen had three hits and reached base five times, and the surging Pirates routed Colorado.

Royals 7, White Sox 6 (10)

In Kansas City, Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly in the 10th lifted the Royals over skidding Chicago.

Phillies 6, Brewers 1

In Philadelphia, Aaron Nola tied a career high with nine strikeouts in seven sharp innings, Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and the Phillies topped reeling Milwaukee.

Indians 13, Blue Jays 3

In Cleveland, Edwin Encarnacion homered and drove in four runs against his former team, and the Indians broke open a close game with an eight-run seventh inning.

Mets 7, Athletics 5

In New York, Michael Conforto hit a pair of two-run homers and Jerry Blevins rescued the Mets’ bullpen with a five-out save as the hosts held off Oakland for their third straight victory.

Tigers 6, Twins 3

In Minneapolis, Victor Martinez hit two homers and Detroit topped Minnesota.

Red Sox 6, Angels 2

In Anaheim, Chris Sale pitched six scoreless innings and Boston rode a five-run first inning en route to a win over Los Angeles.

Sale (12-4) allowed four hits and struck out nine to push his major league-leading total to 200. He walked one and lowered his American League-best ERA to 2.48.

Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5

In Phoenix, Arizona opened the game with three straight home runs by David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Jake Lamb off Washington ace Max Scherzer and ended it with Brandon Drury’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Yankees 5, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Aaron Judge hit a colossal three-run homer that nearly soared out of Safeco Field, and CC Sabathia allowed one run while pitching into the sixth inning for New York.

Marlins 3, Reds 1

In Cincinnati, Jose Urena pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Christian Yelich drove in two runs and Miami opened a six-game road trip with a rain-delayed victory over Cincinnati.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki flied out in the ninth.

Earlier, teammate Junichi Tazawa teammate entered the game in the seventh with two on and no outs. The Reds sacrificed to put the tying runs in scoring position, and the reliever, who had not allowed a run in his previous six appearances, walked the bases loaded. But the right-hander got a force out at the plate from a ground ball and a fly to end the inning.

Padres 12, Giants 9 (11)

In San Francisco, Matt Szczur blooped a tiebreaking single in the 11th, his fourth hit of the game after coming off the bench, and the Padres outlasted the Giants.