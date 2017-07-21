Long jumper Takada sets national record at World Para Athletics Championships

Chiaki Takada won silver in the women’s long jump T11 category at the World Para Athletics Championships on Thursday.

In the event for athletes with visual impairment won by Arjola Dedaj of Italy in 4.65 meters, Takada, who placed eighth at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, rewrote her own national record with a jump of 4.49 meters at Olympic Stadium.

“I’m very happy. I just focused on running straight,” said Takada, who marked her longest jump of the day in her fifth attempt.

Takada’s husband Yuji, a hurdler with hearing impairment, is currently in Turkey taking part in the Deaflympics, an IOC-sanctioned event for deaf athletes.

“In my family we are always competing over medal color. I want to let (my husband) know this time I won silver,” she said.