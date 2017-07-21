Barguil takes stage as Froome holds lead

French rider Warren Barguil triumphed on the barren slopes of the fearsome Col d’Izoard climb in the Alps, winning his second stage of the 104th Tour de France while Chris Froome successfully defended his overall race lead on Thursday, putting him within touching distance of a fourth Tour crown.

On the last day of climbing in the Alps, Froome lost a handful of seconds to French rider Romain Bardet, who moved up to second in the overall standings, relegating Rigoberto Uran of Colombia to third.

But Froome still leads Bardet by 23 seconds, a margin that the French rider looks unlikely to close before the finish Sunday in Paris. The last opportunity is in a time trial Saturday, but Froome excels at that discipline.

“I gave it all, I thought I was going to suffocate as I crossed the line,” Bardet said. “I have no regrets, I did everything I could.”

Froome was relieved to put the Alps behind him. The mountains can crack even the best riders, and with them over with, there remain no real obstacles to stop Froome from clinching a third straight title. His first was in 2013.

While not huge, his lead is sufficient to mean that he doesn’t have to take unnecessary risks on the twisting and technical time-trial course in Marseille. Friday’s stage out of the Alps through Provence isn’t tough enough to provoke a big shake-up in the standings, and Sunday’s ride into Paris is largely processional.

“I’m happy that I went through the Alps without any major problem,” Froome said. “I normally find the Alps more difficult.”