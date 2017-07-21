Haslem returning to Heat for 15th season

Udonis Haslem believes he can still play, and the Miami Heat apparently agree.

The three-time NBA champion has signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal to remain with the Heat for what will be his 15th season. Haslem was already the longest-tenured player in Heat history, with all of his NBA seasons coming for his hometown team.

Among active players, only Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili have spent the entirety of a career spanning at least 15 years with one franchise.

“It is a great, great day to have Udonis Haslem sign a contract for his 15th season with the Miami Heat,” team president Pat Riley said Thursday, when the contract was announced.