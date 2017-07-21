Arizona’s Lamb slugs pair of three-run homers in rout of Reds

Jake Lamb didn’t know about Arizona’s late pitching change until an hour before the game. His two homers made it a moot point.

Lamb hit a pair of three-run homers , and Patrick Corbin pitched into the eighth inning during an emergency start on Thursday, leading the Diamondbacks to a 12-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

“It seems like our offense is starting to heat up again, which is good,” said Corbin, who pitched a season-high 7⅓ innings.

Lamb homered in the first inning off Luis Castillo (1-3) and again in the ninth for a career-high six RBIs. Gregor Blanco and Ketel Marte added two-run shots as the Diamondbacks concluded a wacky series.

Braves 6, Dodgers 3

In Los Angeles, Mike Foltynewicz pitched into the seventh inning and Atlanta stopped the hosts’ 11-game winning streak.

Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run homer for the Braves, who led 6-1 after four innings.

Padres 5, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Jhoulys Chacin outpitched Madison Bumgarner, and Cory Spangenberg hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning that chased Bumgarner from his first home start in more than three months.

Yankees 4, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Luis Severino pitched out of trouble to throw seven shutout innings, and Brett Gardner hit a solo home run off Felix Hernandez.

Pirates 4, Brewers 2

In Pittsburgh, Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the Pirates completed a four-game sweep of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 6

In Boston, Justin Smoak hit a pair of homers and Steve Pearce drove in two runs when Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt lost his popup in the sun, giving Toronto a four-game split.

Mets 3, Cardinals 2

In New York, St. Louis pitcher Trevor Rosenthal was late covering first base on a two-out grounder by Jose Reyes that turned into a game-winning single in the ninth.

Orioles 9, Rangers 7

In Baltimore, Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones both homered and drove in three runs, and the hosts rallied to beat Cole Hamels and Texas to complete a four-game sweep.

Royals 16, Tigers 4

In Kansas City, Brandon Moss drove in four runs, Mike Moustakas had three RBIs and the Royals routed error-prone Detroit.