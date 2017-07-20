Griffin hopes to play entire career with Clippers

Blake Griffin was back in his usual place, front and center on a Clippers stage.

After opting out of his contract, Griffin didn’t spend the offseason toiling over whether to sign with another team — like his teammate DeAndre Jordan famously did. For Griffin, it was an easy decision to sign a max five-year deal to stay with the only NBA team he’s played for in his seven-year career.

“I want to say how excited I am to be back. This has been my home since I was drafted. A lot went into this decision,” Griffin said Wednesday. “In the end, I realized this was a no-brainer for me. This is the place where I want to start and finish my career. . . . This next chapter and next season for the Clippers and myself, I’ve never been more excited about an opportunity.”

Griffin, 28, is undoubtedly the star of the Clippers with Chris Paul gone in the trade with the Rockets that sent Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles.

Griffin said he and Paul talked about his decision to want to leave the Clippers.

“No hard feelings,” said Griffin, a five-time All-Star. “I think we’re all professional enough to know and we’ve all been in the situation now to know sometimes you have to do what’s right and what’s best for yourself and your family. I’ve never had hard feelings with any of my teammates who decided to leave or felt like it was best to leave. I wouldn’t start now.”

For the Clippers, the prospect of Griffin leaving as well made for a nervous stretch but it didn’t last long. Griffin quickly made a decision to re-sign for about $175 million.